PKR Leaders Address Leadership Shake-up in Batu Division

PKR leaders have moved to steady the party's Batu division following the resignation of division chief Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi from all party posts and from the party. Both the Federal Territories PKR leadership and Batu division committee members have stressed that the party machinery would continue operating as usual despite the leadership shake-up.

PETALING JAYA: PKR leaders have moved to steady the party's Batu division following the resignation of division chief Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi from all party posts and from the party.

In statements issued on Saturday (May 16), both the Federal Territories PKR leadership and Batu division committee members stressed that the party machinery would continue operating as usual despite the leadership shake-up. Federal Territories PKR chairman Datuk Azman Abidin said the party respected Asheeq's decision to relinquish his positions as Batu division chief and Federal Territories Youth chief.

'Leadership changes are a normal process in any democratic party, and PKR will continue moving forward based on its reform agenda and collective struggle,' he said. Azman said discussions had already begun with Batu division leaders, including the deputy division chief, to ensure continuity in the party's administration and grassroots movement without disruption.

Meanwhile, Batu PKR committee members reaffirmed their support for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Federal Territories PKR leadership under Azman. The committee members said Asheeq's resignation was a personal decision and did not represent the stance of the Batu division as a whole.

'The administration and activities of the Batu division will continue as usual under the leadership of deputy division chief Idawatie Pariman to ensure the party machinery remains strong and focused on defending the Batu parliamentary seat,' they said. Earlier on Saturday, Asheeq announced that he was leaving PKR with immediate effect, citing growing differences between his political ideals and the party's current direction.

'I am increasingly caught between the ideals I hold and the new pragmatism that is becoming more entrenched within the party,' he said, adding that many government decisions had deviated from the principles he believed in since his activism days





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PKR Leadership Shake-Up Batu Division Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi Federal Territories PKR Leadership Batu PKR Committee Members Azman Abidin Anwar Ibrahim Idawatie Pariman Government Decisions Political Ideals

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