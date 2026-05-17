PKR Automatically Terminates Members MP Rafizi Ramli, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad

PKR announced that the party membership of Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad is automatically terminated under the party's constitution following their announcement to resign from the party and vacate their parliamentary seats.

PKR said that the party membership of Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad is automatically terminated under the party's constitution following their announcement to resign from the party and vacate their parliamentary seats.

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said in a statement on Sunday that the party has received recordings of speeches by both the MPs who had declared their decision to leave the party and relinquish their seats. Under Clause 9(1)(c) of the party constitution, their announcement automatically ends their membership in the party.

Fuziah added that the declaration was also in line with Article 49A (1)(a)(ii) of the Federal Constitution, which states that a Dewan Rakyat seat must be vacated if an elected representative ceases to be a member of a political party under which he or she was elected. The party would refer the matter to the Dewan Rakyat speaker to determine the status of the two MPs in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

Fuziah also said that PKR would review the status of other party members who were present at the event where the announcement was made





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PKR Rafizi Ramli Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad Resign Vacate Parliamentary Seats Clause 9(1)(C) Article 49A Federal Constitution National Language UEC Recognition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former PKR MPs Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi to resign and join Parti Bersama MalaysiaPandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi announced they will quit PKR, vacate their parliamentary seats and officially join Parti Bersama Malaysia. Both will submit resignation letters to the Dewan Rakyat speaker and PKR secretary‑general, ending decades‑long ties with the party after recent internal defeats and criticism of the government.

Read more »

Former PKR Ministers Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Resign and Join Parti Bersama MalaysiaFormer PKR MPs and ministers Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced they will resign their parliamentary seats in Pandan and Setiawangsa effective May 18 and will join Parti Bersama Malaysia on May 19, submitting resignation letters to the PKR secretary‑general and notifying the Parliament Speaker.

Read more »

Malaysian Lawmakers Leave Government Party, Form New 'Together' Group in Advance of ElectionsDatatuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad have left the Malaysian United Party (PKR) and formed a new group called 'Together' in advance of the upcoming elections.

Read more »

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad launch 'kamikaze' mission for Parti Bersama MalaysiaThe duo, who are also members of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, have decided to take over the Penang-registered minor party, Bersama, and form a new political force. They argue that existing political parties no longer possess the agility, courage, or intellect demanded by the public to face challenges over the next 30 years.

Read more »