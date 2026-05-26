PKNS allocates nearly RM90 million for the resettlement of 56 families of indigenous people

Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) has allocated nearly RM90 million for the resettlement of 56 families of indigenous people from the Bukit Baja Native Land Settlement in Dengkil, Sepang.

Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor ( PKNS ) has allocated nearly RM90 million for the resettlement of 56 families of indigenous people from the Bukit Baja Native Land Settlement in Dengkil , Sepang .

The allocation involves more than 100 indigenous families who will be relocated to a new settlement area of 8.8 acres (3.52 hectares) in Cyber Valley. According to Datuk Borhan Aman Shah, the Exco for Housing and Culture of the State of Selangor, each family will receive a free house with a floor area of 1,000 square feet, a compensation of RM100,000, a relocation assistance of RM7,000, and a cultivation compensation of up to RM200,000 based on the agricultural output they have been cultivating.

The total value received by each family is estimated to be between RM200,000 and RM300,000, including cash compensation, house construction, and the development of modern village facilities. The assessment was made fairly based on the length of stay of the residents and the rate of land exploration.

According to him, 100 settlers received payment for compensation for land and crops that were explored, with some of them receiving tens of thousands of ringgit as a result of the assessment made by PKNS. He said that the payment is a follow-up to the initial payment of 10% made to the residents in January last year. He also said that several sessions of compensation payment will be carried out in stages after the assessment process is completed in full.

In addition, PKNS also provided a special donation of RM3 million for the Customary Fund, Education Fund, and Village Council Fund to strengthen the social development of the involved Orang Asli community. Borhan said that the education fund aims to help Orang Asli children continue their studies, including in higher education institutions, as well as meet their education needs.

The state government wants to see this Orang Asli community enjoying a more organized and comfortable life through the development of a modern village complete with community facilities, he said. The new settlement area is also potentially developed into a cultural tourism area based on Orang Asli culture due to its proximity to Cyberjaya and the city development area.

We also see the potential of this area to be developed as a cultural tourism product based on Orang Asli in the future, he said. Meanwhile, he said that the construction work of the houses is expected to begin in July this year and will take around 18 months before the residents are fully relocated





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Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor PKNS Resettlement Indigenous People Bukit Baja Native Land Settlement Dengkil Sepang

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