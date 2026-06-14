PKMM Perlis Vows to Empower Local Contractors Amid Rising Costs

PKMM Perlis commits to boosting local contractors' competitiveness as strategic government partners while urging action on escalating diesel costs affecting the construction sector.

KANGAR: The Persatuan Kontraktor Melayu Malaysia (PKMM) Perlis has committed to continue empowering local contractors to make them more competitive and capable of becoming strategic partners of the government in driving the state's development and economic growth.

PKMM President Datuk Rosdi Ab Aziz stated that Malay contractors must also consistently improve their competence, professionalism, and technical capabilities to ensure they remain relevant and can seize opportunities provided by the government and private sector. He added that PKMM will continue to play its role as a platform to champion the interests of Malay contractors through capacity-building programs, training, knowledge sharing, and strategic networking collaborations.

"We want to see more local contractors grow and directly contribute to Perlis's development. At the same time, PKMM strongly hopes that the government will be more responsive and take immediate action, especially in addressing major issues in the construction sector such as rising construction costs due to increased supply prices, particularly the hike in diesel prices. So far, all these cost increases have been borne by contractors.

This situation will certainly have serious effects on the completion and smooth progress of projects in the medium and long term," he said during the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PKMM Perlis held here today. The AGM serves as an important arena to strengthen unity among members and chart the association's direction to face the increasingly dynamic construction industry challenges.

Meanwhile, Rosdi urged all PKMM members to remain united, practice good governance, and enhance integrity levels in executing every entrusted project. In a separate statement, Izizam expressed that the state government always appreciates the role played by local contractors in successfully delivering various development projects in the state. He noted that although Perlis faces challenges in terms of revenue resources, the state government continuously seeks new opportunities to boost economic activity and attract investments that can benefit the people.

"The state government welcomes any suggestions, feedback, and ideas from PKMM and industry players that can help enhance the state's economy. The door is always open for discussion and exploring cooperation opportunities for the advancement of Perlis," he said





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