PJ Elected Representative Calls for Decisive Action on Public Hospital Project

The Selangor state government and Health Ministry must act decisively to honour their commitment to building a public hospital in Petaling Jaya, with the author calling for quick land administration and project management to avoid delays. The project must be included in the 13th Malaysia Plan's nearest rolling plan cycle, with the Malaysia Plan Mid-term Review providing another critical touchpoint. The author also highlights the need to address understaffing, fair pay, overwork, or congestion in Malaysia's healthcare system, which is bleeding manpower.

The Selangor state government and Health Ministry must act decisively to honour their commitment to building a public hospital in Petaling Jaya . The Health Minister and Selangor Menteri Besar have finalised a site for the hospital, but the land administration process must be quickly negotiated and executed to avoid delays.

The Health Ministry must secure land acquisition allocation and preparation under Budget 2027, including plan approvals, infrastructure capacity assessment, and establishing project management leadership with meaningful healthcare worker representation. The project must also be included in the 13th Malaysia Plan's nearest rolling plan cycle, with the Malaysia Plan Mid-term Review providing another critical touchpoint to ensure project progress.

Establishing a hospital may take upwards of three to five years, and in the meantime, PJ residents still need urgent and affordable healthcare. The state government has proposed adding the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre to the list of healthcare institutions offering the state's RM10,000 hospitalisation benefit for acute and chronic diseases, but talks are ongoing.

Malaysia's healthcare system is bleeding manpower, and solutions have been raised and debated through years of stakeholder town halls, think tank recommendations, and collective action by NGOs, parties, and movements. As a PJ elected representative, the author is fully committed to helping ensure this project becomes a reality, with healthcare remaining a public good that must be protected from profiteering and austerity.

The author believes that if the government doesn't shed the austerity mindset or show willpower to address understaffing, fair pay, overwork, or congestion, a new public hospital for PJ may still struggle to meet residents' healthcare needs





malaysiakini / 🏆 20. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Public Hospital Petaling Jaya Selangor State Government Health Ministry Land Administration Project Management 13Th Malaysia Plan Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review Understaffing Fair Pay Overwork Congestion Healthcare System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASUS ProArt PZ14 Now Officially Available In MalaysiaThe ASUS ProArt PZ14 creator laptop is officially in Malaysia. Pricing for the Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered laptop starts from RM9,999.

Read more »

Pemenang The GREAT Innovations Challenge 2026 menerima cek kemenangan mereka di Universiti Teknologi MalaysiaPasukan Vanta, yang terdiri dari Muhammad Zahrul Ikhmal Ismail, Pravin Muruga, Hazim Hakimi Ghazali, Faris Zulhilmi Mohd. Rizal, dan Muhammad Ilyasa Aniq Mohd. Meirza, telah memenangkan hadiah utama GREAT Innovation Challenge (GIC) yang diselenggarakan oleh Great Eastern Takaful Berhad (GETB) dan Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) dengan inovasi mereka. Inovasi IoT-Enabled Autonomous Plastic Bottle Recycling & Injection System ini dibangunkan untuk menghasilkan mesin pintar yang dapat meregenerasi plastik menjadi produk baru dengan lebih mudah, cepat, dan efisien.

Read more »

Carlsberg Malaysia Pledges RM600,000 to Forest Conservation in Partnership with Malaysia Forest FundCarlsberg Brewery Malaysia has committed RM600,000 to forest biodiversity conservation through a partnership with the Malaysia Forest Fund. The funding will establish a grants programme for environmental NGOs to implement forest conservation projects across Malaysia, focusing on protecting ecosystems, water catchment areas, and local biodiversity. The initiative is part of Carlsberg Malaysia's broader ESG programme, Brewing Tomorrow, and aligns with the company's reliance on clean water for brewing.

Read more »

OPPO Malaysia And Tourism Malaysia Unveils A Partnership That Will Feature Malaysian Culture And Landscapes As WallpapersOPPO Malaysia and Tourism Malaysia have officially unveiled Rediscovering Malaysia Through the Lens, a photography initiative aimed at rediscovering untapped

Read more »