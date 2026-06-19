Pixel 10 Series Struggles with Gmail AI Bug That Blocks Keyboard

A newly released software glitch on Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold phones causes Gmail's AI writing assistant to block the on‑screen keyboard during email replies, forcing users to rely on AI suggestions and hampering basic typing. The issue stems from recent updates and highlights the challenges of integrating advanced AI into everyday functionality.

Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold devices are facing a software bug that disrupts a fundamental phone function - replying to email.

In the Gmail application, the AI‑powered Help me write assistant, built on Gemini, erroneously takes over the interface when a user taps the reply button. Instead of launching the on‑screen keyboard, the assistant's suggestion box appears and the keyboard remains hidden, causing the reply field to feel unresponsive.

Users of the XL model have discovered a makeshift fix: the keyboard hide button in the bottom left corner can be tapped, followed by repeated taps on the reply field until the keyboard finally slides up. Unfortunately, the Fold version offers no such workaround. The cursor vanishes, touch inputs do nothing, and the only visible option becomes the AI tool itself.

Android Authority and community reports on Reddit indicate that the problem surfaced after July's latest Pixel update, which introduced Android 17 and tighter integration of Gemini features across Gmail. The glitch appears to be limited to the Pixel line, as the same anomaly was not reproduced on other Android phones such as the vivo X300 FE or the OnePlus 15, nor on iOS, where Gmail functions normally.

The error seems to stem from the assistant's default activation flag, which overrides standard typing on the affected Pixels. Many users have taken to forums to express frustration and hunt for solutions. Some have reported minor relief by disabling specific Gemini options within Gmail's settings. Google has yet to issue an official statement, but with the volume of complaints, a patch is likely in development.

The incident underscores the delicate balance developers must strike when layering intelligent assistants on core user workflows; despite the attractive promise of auto‑writing, oversights can erode everyday usability. As the Pixel ecosystem continues to evolve, users will be attentive to any firmware release that resolves the keyboard‑blocking hiccup. The broader context of this bug is the company's aggressive push toward integrated AI across its product suite.

The 2026 Pixel Drop showcased a suite of new features such as deeper Gemini assistants and Android 17's revamped UI. While these advances aim to streamline tasks, the payoff can come with bugs that reverberate through routine applications. For now, the vanguard of Pixel 10 owners must navigate the glitch by working around the AI or waiting for a future update that restores the normal email reply experience.





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