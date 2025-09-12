Pixel 10 Display Stripes: Google Releases Patch Despite Change Log Silence

Following reports of colored stripes appearing on Pixel 10 screens, Google has released a software update. While the changelog doesn't specifically mention the issue, Google confirms it is addressing the problem.

The Pixel 10 series, released on August 28, faced an unexpected issue shortly after its launch: some users reported seeing strange colored stripes appearing on their displays. These anomalies, initially mistaken for hardware damage due to their resemblance to screen defects, often disappeared spontaneously, indicating a possible software glitch. Google swiftly responded with a software update , the September patch (build BD3A.250721.001.B7), released on September 3.

Although the official changelog doesn't explicitly mention the stripe problem, it notes a fix for black screens while loading webpages in Chrome. In a statement to Android Authority, Google confirmed that a 'small number' of Pixel 10 units were affected and assured users that further fixes are in development. Those still experiencing the display issue are advised to contact Google support or their retailer for assistance. Google's prompt response demonstrates its commitment to addressing user concerns, but the lack of direct mention in the changelog and the absence of a definitive guarantee may leave some owners feeling dissatisfied.While the recent patch appears to have resolved the issue for many, it remains unclear if it constitutes a complete solution. For now, Pixel 10 buyers must wait and see if Google can deliver a definitive fix for this unexpected display anomaly.





Pixel 10 Display Issues Software Update Google Bug Fix

