Pig Farming and Wastewater Linked to River Pollution in Perak, Residents Demand Action

Residents of Kampung Cik Zainal in Perak are awaiting test results after their local river turned black, raising concerns about pollution from pig farming and wastewater. Authorities are investigating, but villagers remain worried about health risks and environmental damage.

Pig farming and wastewater have been identified as consistent contributors to river pollution in Perak between 2020 and 2024, according to a recent parliamentary report.

The issue has been highlighted by residents of Kampung Cik Zainal in Chemor, near Ipoh, who are still awaiting laboratory test results after their local river, Laluan Sejati, turned black earlier this year. The discolouration, which persisted for over two months, has raised concerns about environmental contamination and potential health risks for the community.

While the water has since returned to its usual murky state, residents remain uneasy about the cause of the blackening and its long-term effects on the ecosystem. One resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed concern over the decline in fish populations in the river. Last year, the water was merely murky, but this year it turned black, and the fish have nearly disappeared.

Another villager, known only as Man, voiced distress over seeing children attempting to fish in the potentially contaminated waters. He fears the fish may be toxic and pose health risks, especially to young children. Reports suggest that a villager has already lodged a complaint with local authorities, but no definitive answers have been provided yet. Village chief Abd Razak Zainal Abidin noted that initial inspections suggested the discolouration was likely caused by black clay sediment rather than harmful chemicals.

However, the matter has been reported to the state Drainage and Irrigation Department, and the Environment Department (DOE) has collected water samples for further analysis. Meanwhile, surau secretary Meor Aziz Said, 67, raised concerns about illegal dumping near a former mining pond in Laluan Berkat. He reported hearing popping sounds during waste burning and observed fumes that caused eye irritation among residents.

One villager is even considering relocating after his toddler developed breathing difficulties and asthma, which he believes are linked to poor air quality. The state DOE confirmed that monitoring and enforcement actions are ongoing in the area, but residents remain anxious about the lack of immediate solutions





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River Pollution Pig Farming Wastewater Perak Environmental Health

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