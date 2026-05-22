PHOTO: Lawyer reacts to son's death; life of girlfriend spared in Karak Highway crash

A man reacts as he talks about the death of his son in a car crash on the Karak Highway. Grasim OzAsia

LAWYER REACTS: PETALING JAYA: Lawyer Akberdin Abdul Kader , the father of one of the three people who died in a crash with a cement lorry on the Karak Highway today, said his son had intended to get married next year.

ADLI HAKIM: Son of Akberdin Abdul Kader, a 24-year-old man who was travelling in the crashed vehicle had planned to marry close friend Athirah Najwa Tajul Ashikin, 27. CRASH: The car carrying Adli Hakim and three others is believed to have skidded before crashing into the lorry at about 2.15am. CARRYING READ THE REST OF THE STORY: HEALTH STATUS: Athirah Najwa Tajul Ashikin, 27, who was seriously injured in the incident, was admitted to Selayang Hospital





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Karak Highway Akberdin Abdul Kader Adli Hakim Cement Lorry Crashed Vehicle Athirah Najwa Tajul Ashikin

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