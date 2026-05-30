Philippines, US to strengthen defence cooperation along First Island Chain

The Philippines and the US will strengthen defence cooperation to boost deterrence along the First Island Chain, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said upon meeting Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. Hegseth said America would push for a stable equilibrium where no state, including China, can impose its hegemony in the region.

The Philippines and the United States will strengthen defence cooperation to boost deterrence along the First Island Chain , US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said upon meeting Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. The two defence secretaries met on the sidelines of the 2026 IISS Shangri-La Security Dialogue in Singapore, where Hegseth said America would push for a stable equilibrium where no state, including China , can impose its hegemony in the region.

The First Island Chain refers to the chain of islands - Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Borneo - traversing from the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait to the West Philippine Sea and forms the first line of islands off the East Asian continental mainland. In its 2026 National Defence Strategy, the Trump administration indicated its growing concern over the speed and scale of China's military buildup and its intention to prevent anyone from being able to dominate the US and its allies.

Under the strategy, the US emphasised the importance of FIC and building a strong denial defence along it in achieving a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. Earlier this month, the Philippines and the US concluded the 2026 Balikatan exercise, which also gathered troops from several partner states on Philippine soil, including those from Australia, Japan, Canada, France and New Zealand.

Hegseth said Washington DC supports a region where sovereignty is respected, commerce flows freely and nations retain the freedom to make their own choices. Aside from Hegseth, Teodoro also met with New Zealand Defence Minister Christopher Penk in Singapore and discussed the two nations' growing military engagements and the value of the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement.

In a release on Friday night, the Department of National Defence said Teodoro emphasised the value of convergence among like-minded countries, including greater engagement with Pacific Island nations to strengthen regional partnerships and promote stability, resilience and a rules-based international order





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