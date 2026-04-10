Philippines Confirms Second National Death in Middle East Conflict; Experts Predict Delayed Impact of Ceasefire on Oil Prices

The Philippines confirms a second national death in the Middle East conflict, highlighting the human cost of the ongoing violence. Experts warn that the recent ceasefire will not immediately translate to lower oil prices at the pumps, citing existing supply contracts, long shipping times, and damage to refineries.

The Philippines has confirmed the second national death related to the ongoing Middle East conflict. This tragic news highlights the human cost of the situation and underscores the widespread impact of the hostilities in the region. The confirmation comes amidst growing concerns about the safety and well-being of Filipinos residing and working in the affected areas.

Authorities are working to provide assistance to the families of the deceased and are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all Filipino citizens in the Middle East. The escalating violence continues to present significant challenges for diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution, and the global community is increasingly focused on finding a sustainable solution to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the humanitarian crisis. The Philippines government is committed to protecting its citizens and is actively engaged in international discussions regarding the conflict. Further updates will be provided as the situation evolves, with an emphasis on providing support and assistance to those impacted by the ongoing conflict.\Experts have indicated that any impact from the recent ceasefire in the Middle East on global crude oil prices will be delayed. It is unlikely that consumers in Malaysia will see immediate relief at the petrol pumps, at least not for several months, due to factors related to existing supply contracts and the long lead times involved in the oil supply chain. The current supply was purchased at the higher prices prevailing before the ceasefire announcement. Even though ships are now permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz, global commodity prices, including those for oil and natural gas, are primarily determined by future supply and demand dynamics rather than immediate news. According to Mazli Noor, a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia, the crude oil market is heavily regulated, with contracts typically signed on a long-term basis and based on future requirements. The time required for shipping crude oil from the Strait of Hormuz to Malaysia, which takes approximately four to six weeks, coupled with refining processes, means that the benefits of any cheaper crude oil purchased today would not be realized for about two months. Malaysia's reliance on imports to meet its crude oil needs further contributes to the delayed impact of any price drops. The conflict’s impact also extends to commodities beyond crude oil, such as helium, which is essential for semiconductor manufacturers in South Korea and Taiwan, as noted by Dr. Abdolreza Alami, a geopolitical analyst from Universiti Teknologi Mara. The Strait of Hormuz is critical to the regional economy for ASEAN countries.\Prof. Dr. Yeah Kim Leng, director of the economic studies program at Jeffrey Cheah Institute on Southeast Asia at Sunway University, has cautioned consumers against expecting immediate price reductions at the pump because of damage sustained by refineries and pipelines in the Middle East during the conflict. The process of shipping, refining, and transporting oil to local stations typically requires four to eight weeks. Refining capacity is another bottleneck, as the ceasefire does not immediately restore operational capabilities to damaged refineries and pipelines. With Middle Eastern supplies accounting for roughly a quarter of the world's oil supply, the conflict has resulted in a persistent shortage. Traders also factor in future supply and demand expectations, and they may increase contract prices if they anticipate demand exceeding supply in the coming months. Therefore, energy prices are expected to remain elevated even after a ceasefire until the underlying physical shortages are resolved. The return of oil prices to pre-crisis levels will necessitate either a sustained rise in supply or a significant decrease in demand, possibly driven by a global economic slowdown or downturn. Oil and natural gas are traded as global commodities, and their prices are set in international markets. Traders buy and sell contracts for future delivery, and they are constantly evaluating future supply and demand conditions. Consequently, a ceasefire announcement does not guarantee immediate price reductions at the petrol pumps. Experts are suggesting consumers need to adjust their expectations regarding fuel price relief, acknowledging the complexities of the global oil market and the time it takes for price adjustments to take effect, and the impact of the ongoing conflict and its aftermath will linger for some time





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