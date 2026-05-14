Philippine senator vows to fight International Criminal Court order to arrest him over killings JOHOR BARU: Police probe murder, Section 302 investigation

Philippine senator vows to fight International Criminal Court order to arrest him over killings JOHOR BARU: Police are probing the motive behind the murder of a local man which took place in a unit at an apartment building near here. Johor Baru South OCPD Asst Comm Raub Selamat said that police received an emergency call in relation to the incident on Wednesday (May 13) at around 11.12pm. "Initial investigation found the 33-year-old victim, working as a technician, was found lying in a pool of blood," he said in a statement. ACP Raub said the victim died on May 13, at around 10.50pm and police also discovered a knife believed to be used in the case next to the victim's body. "We are investigating what transpired in the killing and the motive behind the killing," he said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. ACP Raub called upon those with information on the case to contact the Johor Baru South Police District headquarters at 07-2182323 (Hotline). Malaysia slams Israeli Minister's Al-Aqsa incursion

Philippine senator vows to fight International Criminal Court order to arrest him over killings JOHOR BARU : Police are probing the motive behind the murder of a local man which took place in a unit at an apartment building near here.

Johor Baru South OCPD Asst Comm Raub Selamat said that police received an emergency call in relation to the incident on Wednesday (May 13) at around 11.12pm.

"Initial investigation found the 33-year-old victim, working as a technician, was found lying in a pool of blood," he said in a statement. ACP Raub said the victim died on May 13, at around 10.50pm and police also discovered a knife believed to be used in the case next to the victim's body.

"We are investigating what transpired in the killing and the motive behind the killing," he said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. ACP Raub called upon those with information on the case to contact the Johor Baru South Police District headquarters at 07-2182323 (Hotline). Malaysia slams Israeli Minister's Al-Aqsa incursio





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Philippine Senator International Criminal Court Arrest Killings Johor Baru Murder Apartment Building Knife Investigation Section 302 Penal Code Johor Baru South Police District Headquarters Hotline

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