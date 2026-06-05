The Philippine National Police has declined to comment on rumors that Senator Ronald dela Rosa may have left Metro Manila aboard a yacht, fueling speculation about his whereabouts and the country's human rights record.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday declined to comment on rumors circulating online that Sen Ronald dela Rosa may have left Metro Manila aboard a yacht.

Speaking during a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP public information chief Col. Allen Rae Co refused to confirm or deny the rumors, saying that discussing operational details could compromise police personnel and ongoing preparations. We would not like to discuss prematurely any operations of the Philippine National Police so as not to compromise our personnel as well as the operation, Co said.

Dela Rosa is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with his alleged participation in former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, which killed up to 30,000 people, according to human rights groups. The senator was last publicly seen leaving the Senate premises with Sen Robin Padilla in the early hours of May 14, hours after the shooting incident inside the upper chamber's compound.

Padilla earlier said he dropped dela Rosa off in Makati City but did not know where the former police chief went afterward. Earlier in the day, National Bureau of Investigation director Melvin Matibag expressed caution regarding reports that the senator may have left the country by a yacht, noting that the supposed lead could be intended to mislead authorities.

The PNP's stance on the matter has raised concerns among human rights groups, who have long accused the Philippine government of human rights abuses under Duterte's rule. Dela Rosa's alleged involvement in the war on drugs has been a major point of contention, with many critics accusing him of being complicit in the extrajudicial killings that took place during the campaign.

The ICC's investigation into the matter has been ongoing for several years, with many calling for the former police chief's arrest and prosecution. The Philippine government has consistently denied any wrongdoing, but the international community has been increasingly critical of the country's human rights record. The PNP's decision not to comment on the rumors surrounding dela Rosa's whereabouts has only added to the speculation, with many wondering what the truth may be behind the senator's disappearance.

The situation has raised concerns about the rule of law in the Philippines, with many fearing that the country's institutions are being undermined by the actions of its leaders. The incident has also sparked renewed calls for accountability and transparency in the country's government, with many demanding that the truth be revealed about dela Rosa's alleged involvement in the war on drugs.

The Philippine National Police has a history of controversy, with many accusing the force of human rights abuses and corruption. The PNP's handling of the situation has been widely criticized, with many calling for greater accountability and transparency in the country's law enforcement agencies. The incident has also highlighted the need for greater international cooperation in the investigation of human rights abuses, with many calling for the ICC to take a more active role in the matter.

The Philippine government's response to the situation has been seen as inadequate by many, with some accusing the country's leaders of trying to cover up the truth. The situation has raised concerns about the country's commitment to human rights and the rule of law, with many fearing that the country's institutions are being undermined by the actions of its leaders.

The Philippine National Police's decision not to comment on the rumors surrounding dela Rosa's whereabouts has only added to the speculation, with many wondering what the truth may be behind the senator's disappearance. The incident has also sparked renewed calls for accountability and transparency in the country's government, with many demanding that the truth be revealed about dela Rosa's alleged involvement in the war on drugs





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Philippine National Police Senator Ronald Dela Rosa International Criminal Court Human Rights Abuses War On Drugs

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