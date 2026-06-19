PH Pledges to Uphold Sultan's Authority in Mentri Besar Appointment, Shifts Focus to Policy in Johor Election Campaign

Pakatan Harapan emphasizes constitutional adherence and policy-driven campaign in Johor, responding to calls for naming a Mentri Besar candidate by highlighting experienced leadership and people-centered plans for economic growth and welfare.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) has pledged to fully uphold the state constitution and the Sultan of Johor 's authority to appoint the Mentri Besar should the coalition be given the mandate to form the state government.

Johor PKR chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa stated that PH did not want the Mentri Besar's post to become the main focus of its state election campaign, emphasizing that the coalition's priority was to present policies and offers that would benefit the people. She highlighted that PH would continue to engage with the public, listen to their concerns, and propose policies and solutions aimed at improving living standards, creating quality jobs, and driving Johor's economy forward.

Dr Zaliha's remarks were a response to comments by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who urged PH to name its Mentri Besar candidate if it succeeded in forming the state government after the election. Dr Zaliha asserted that PH had many qualified and experienced leaders capable of administering the state if entrusted with the mandate by the people.

She added that the public was more in need of an explanation on the state's future plans to ensure their well-being continued to be safeguarded. The statement underscores PH's strategic shift from leadership speculation to substantive policy discussions, reflecting a broader effort to connect with voters on practical issues rather than political posturing.

In the context of Johor's political landscape, this approach aims to address immediate concerns such as economic growth, job creation, and social welfare, while respecting constitutional processes and royal institutions. The coalition's emphasis on experienced leadership within its ranks suggests a readiness to govern, yet it deliberately avoids prematurely naming a candidate, keeping the focus on collective capability rather than individual figures.

This stance also indirectly critiques opponents for potentially fixating on personalities over policy, positioning PH as a forward-looking alternative. The statement concludes with a reaffirmation of the coalition's commitment to the people's welfare, framing the election as a choice about the state's direction rather than merely a contest of names





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Pakatan Harapan Johor Mentri Besar Sultan Of Johor State Election Zaliha Mustafa Onn Hafiz Ghazi Policy Campaign Constitution Leadership

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