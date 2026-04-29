PH Condemns Umno-BN Lawmakers for Alleged Betrayal in Negeri Sembilan

Pakatan Harapan (PH) has strongly criticized 14 Umno-BN state assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan for attempting to destabilize the state government, accusing them of betraying the Unity Government and disregarding the people’s welfare. PH reaffirmed its commitment to stability and cooperation with the state administration, while emphasizing the importance of defending constitutional institutions.

In a strongly-worded media statement issued today, Pakatan Harapan (PH) Communications Director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil condemned the actions of 14 Umno state assemblymen from the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in Negeri Sembilan , labeling them as a treacherous move that disregards the welfare of the people.

PH accused the lawmakers of betraying the spirit of the Unity Government and attempting to destabilize the state administration. The coalition rejected the alleged betrayal, stating that the reasons provided by the 14 assemblymen were unrelated to the Menteri Besar’s performance. PH argued that Umno-BN’s actions were carried out without considering the people’s welfare, particularly during a global supply crisis and economic challenges facing the nation.

Despite the political maneuvering, PH reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining stability in the state, assuring that the state government under the leadership of the Menteri Besar would continue to operate as usual. The coalition emphasized its continued cooperation with the state government to ensure economic stability and the welfare of the people.

Additionally, PH underscored its commitment to defending the role and functions of the Malay Rulers institution, framing the political development as a constitutional issue with broader implications. The statement highlighted PH’s resolve to uphold democratic principles and the rule of law, while criticizing what it sees as a self-serving political maneuver by Umno-BN.

The coalition also called on the public to remain vigilant against such attempts to undermine the government’s stability, emphasizing the need for unity and cooperation in addressing the nation’s challenges. PH’s stance reflects its determination to protect the interests of the people and the integrity of the state administration, despite the ongoing political tensions





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Pakatan Harapan Umno-BN Negeri Sembilan Unity Government Political Stability

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