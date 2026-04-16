Petrosains Engages Media with Immersive STEM Experience and Expands Reach

Petrosains hosted a unique media event showcasing interactive STEM exhibits and its commitment to making science accessible across Malaysia, including underserved communities.

Petrosains , a leading science discovery centre, recently hosted an engaging media event designed to offer its partners an immersive firsthand experience of its interactive exhibits. This unique session artfully merged education, cutting-edge technology, and compelling storytelling, creating an unforgettable learning journey. Operating under the inspiring theme A Memorable Experience with Petrosains , the event was strategically organized to foster deeper collaboration with media partners.

The primary objective was to amplify the dissemination of education-focused content, aligning seamlessly with the national tourism initiative, Visit Malaysia 2026. Shamini Balan, Director of Stakeholder Relations & Communications, eloquently articulated the significance of the media's presence. She stated that their participation transcended mere collaboration, signifying a collective dedication to harnessing the power of education, knowledge, and storytelling to instigate profound and positive change. The day's itinerary provided a comprehensive glimpse into the evolving landscape of Petrosains, showcasing how it is transforming into a nexus for STEM learning and experiential tourism. Visitors can anticipate a diverse range of exhibits, from introductions to artificial intelligence to explorations of vital sustainability concepts. A key highlight was the PETRONAS Twin Towers SkyXperience, an integrated attraction that offers a unique blend of scientific discovery and breathtaking panoramic views. Within the SPEED zone, the Veloclimb provided an exhilarating interactive climbing challenge, testing participants' agility and problem-solving skills. The Sparkz zone featured Hello AI, an exhibit that demystifies artificial intelligence through accessible and engaging presentations, making complex concepts understandable for all ages. The Sustainability Gallery offered insightful perspectives on crucial environmental topics, including innovative urban farming techniques and practical approaches to sustainable living, underscoring Petrosains' commitment to promoting environmental awareness. The immersive experience culminated at the Sky Café by Maja, located on Level 83 of the iconic PETRONAS Twin Towers. This esteemed establishment has garnered recognition from the Malaysian Book of Records, adding another prestigious accolade to the SkyXperience, which is also listed by the World Federation of Great Towers, a testament to its global appeal and significance. Beyond its urban presence, Petrosains is actively extending its educational reach far beyond the Klang Valley. Through a series of impactful initiatives, including Tech4All, PlaySmart, and the mobile Discovery Rover program, the organization is dedicated to bringing vital STEM education to underserved communities. These outreach efforts are specifically targeting regions such as Sabah, Sarawak, Johor, and Pahang, with a particular focus on providing access to educational resources for communities that have historically faced limitations, such as Orang Asli communities. This strategic expansion underscores Petrosains' unwavering commitment to democratizing learning and actively working towards bridging the existing education gap across the entire nation. By making science education more accessible and engaging, Petrosains aims to inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers, irrespective of their geographical location or socioeconomic background. The Discovery Rover, for instance, serves as a mobile laboratory, bringing interactive science experiments and learning opportunities directly to schools and community centers in remote areas, ensuring that no child is left behind in their pursuit of scientific knowledge. The PlaySmart program focuses on early childhood STEM education, employing play-based learning methodologies to foster curiosity and a foundational understanding of scientific principles from a young age. Tech4All further amplifies this mission by providing technology access and digital literacy training, equipping students with the essential skills needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world. These multi-faceted approaches reflect a holistic vision for STEM education, one that is inclusive, equitable, and designed to empower individuals and communities alike. The continuous evaluation and adaptation of these programs ensure their relevance and effectiveness in meeting the evolving educational needs of Malaysia's diverse population. The goal is not just to impart knowledge but to cultivate a lifelong passion for learning and discovery, empowering individuals to become active contributors to society and the global scientific community. The commitment of Petrosains to educational outreach is a crucial component of its broader mission to cultivate scientific literacy and foster a culture of innovation within Malaysia. By actively engaging with communities outside of major urban centers, Petrosains is not only broadening its impact but also ensuring that the benefits of STEM education are accessible to a wider segment of the population. This is particularly important in a nation striving for comprehensive development and economic growth, where a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics is increasingly vital. The inclusion of Orang Asli communities in these outreach efforts highlights a dedicated focus on equity and social inclusion, ensuring that all Malaysians have the opportunity to benefit from these valuable educational resources. The expansion of these programs is a testament to Petrosains' understanding of the diverse needs of different regions and communities across the country. For example, in rural areas, the Discovery Rover might focus on hands-on experiments related to agriculture or environmental science, while in urban settings, the emphasis might shift towards robotics and coding. This adaptable approach ensures that the content delivered is relevant and engaging for the specific audience. Furthermore, the collaboration with media partners serves as a crucial multiplier effect, amplifying the reach and impact of Petrosains' initiatives. By showcasing the engaging nature of its exhibits and the importance of its outreach programs, Petrosains can inspire greater public interest in STEM and encourage wider participation in educational activities. This symbiotic relationship between educational institutions and the media is essential for creating a more informed and scientifically literate society. The ongoing efforts by Petrosains to innovate and expand its educational offerings, coupled with its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, position it as a vital contributor to Malaysia's future development and its aspirations to be a leading nation in science and technology





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