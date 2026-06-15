Petronas Boosts Education and Career Opportunities in Sabah's Oil and Gas Industry

Petronas, a national petroleum company, has been actively investing in Sabah's education sector and creating job opportunities in the oil and gas industry. Maria Teo, a Sabahan and senior manager at Petronas, called on educators and career counselors to promote the industry, particularly to TVET graduates. Speaking at the Oil & Gas Services and Equipment Conference and Exhibition Sabah 2026, Maria shared her personal experiences and encouraged students to pursue careers in the oil and gas industry. The event's moderator, John Lo, emphasized the importance of developing Sabah's human capital, especially in the oil and gas industry, given the significant investments in the state.

Petronas , a leading player in the oil and gas industry, has significantly invested in enhancing educational standards in Sabah and creating opportunities for Sabah ans to thrive in the sector.

Maria Teo, a Sabahan and Petronas' Senior General Manager - Human Resource - Upstream & MPM, urged educators and career counselors to highlight career prospects in the oil and gas industry, particularly for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates. Speaking at the Oil & Gas Services and Equipment Conference and Exhibition Sabah 2026, themed 'Powering Sabah as the Next Energy Frontier', Maria emphasized the need for teachers, lecturers, and parents to promote the industry and encourage students to explore its job opportunities.

She recalled her own experiences growing up in Sabah and the lack of awareness about careers in the oil and gas industry. Maria encouraged students to be determined and pursue their goals, emphasizing that Petronas values graduates from universities as well as those with TVET and vocational skills. The event's moderator, John Lo, underscored the importance of developing Sabah's human capital, especially in the oil and gas industry, given the significant investments pouring into the state.

With the oil and gas industry projected to become Sabah's largest industry in the coming years, Lo stressed the need to focus on human capital development





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