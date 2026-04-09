Petrol Station Manager Admits Negligence in BUDI95 Quota Misuse Incident

A petrol station manager in Tumpat, Kelantan, admitted to negligence after a driver's BUDI95 fuel quota was misused due to an unauthorized transaction. The manager allowed a purchase using an IC number without physical verification, leading to fraudulent use of the quota. The incident has been reported to the police and will be referred to the Ministry of Finance.

Stay informed with our FREE Newsletter and our Telegram and WhatsApp channels for breaking news and updates. The incident involves a petrol station manager in Tumpat , Kelantan, who has acknowledged his negligence after a driver's BUDI95 fuel quota was misused. The misuse occurred when an unauthorized individual used the driver's identification card number without the owner's consent.

This breach highlights vulnerabilities within the system and the need for stricter adherence to established protocols. \Mohamed Rusdi Md Nasir, aged 36, who is the manager of the petrol station, explained that the BUDI95 system includes a provision allowing users to manually enter their IC numbers in specific emergency scenarios. This feature is intended for situations such as when the IC's embedded chip is unreadable. However, this flexibility also presents opportunities for exploitation, as demonstrated in this case. In the reported incident, an unidentified individual sought to refuel a vehicle but claimed to have forgotten their identification card. They provided Rusdi with their IC number to facilitate the purchase. Rusdi admitted that he erred in allowing the transaction to proceed without verifying the physical identification card. This departure from standard procedure resulted in the unauthorized use of another person's fuel subsidy. This incident came to light when Mohd Fadhli Noor, a 39-year-old entrepreneur, discovered that his BUDI95 quota had been used without his permission. He was alerted to the fraudulent activity when he noticed transactions on his account. The transactions totaled 122 liters across two separate instances. Fadhli stated to Malaysiakini that the fraudulent transactions occurred at the petrol station in Tumpat on April 6th, while he was located in Kuantan, Pahang, at the time. Upon recognizing the fraudulent nature of the activity, Fadhli immediately filed a police report to initiate an investigation and seek redress for the unauthorized use of his fuel quota. The police are now involved in investigating the matter. \ACP Mohd Khairi Shafei, the Tumpat district police chief, has confirmed that the police department received the report regarding this case and that the case will be brought to the Ministry of Finance for additional action. The matter involves a breach of trust, potential fraud, and a violation of the terms of the BUDI95 fuel subsidy program. Rusdi has contacted Fadhli, extending an apology for the mistake and offering explanations. Furthermore, Rusdi reported that he and his staff have received briefings from the authorities concerning fuel sales guidelines. The training emphasized that BUDI95 transactions cannot be processed without the presentation of a physical identification card. Rusdi expressed his hope that such incidents will not recur. He also stated that if similar situations arise in the future, disciplinary measures, including potential dismissal, would be taken against any staff members who fail to follow the established procedures. The incident acts as a crucial reminder for all petrol station staff to uphold the strictest standards and follow the guidelines to prevent future incidents. Share your opinions and engage in discussion by using TRP's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads





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BUDI95 Fuel Subsidy Fraud Negligence Tumpat

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