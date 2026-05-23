Petrol Seizure During Ops Tiris 4.0 in Semporna

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Semporna announces the seizure of 2,425 litres of petrol during Ops Tiris 4.0 off Terumbu Pasalat, which is believed to have been transported from Semporna to a neighboring country. A wooden boat with an engine was also confiscated for smuggling activities.

A total of 2,425 litres of petrol was seized during Ops Tiris 4.0 off Terumbu Pasalat , in front of Pulau Igang-Igang , on Thursday. The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Semporna said the seizure was carried out by the Semporna Marine Police Force before being handed over to the ministry.

The petrol, stored in 97 jerry cans, is believed to have been smuggled to a neighboring country. Authorities also confiscated a wooden boat with an engine, believed to have been used to transport the petrol





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Petrol Seizure KPDN Semporna Ops Tiris 4.0 Terumbu Pasalat Pulau Igang-Igang Controlled Items Control Of Supplies Act 1961 Cosmobeauté Malaysia Sabah International Convention Centre Act 122 Ez ADU KPDN Application

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