Petrol and Diesel Prices Reduced in Malaysia Effective Tomorrow

Malaysia's Ministry of Finance announced a reduction in fuel prices for RON97, RON95 non-subsidised, and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia effective tomorrow. RON97 drops by 20 sen to RM4.65 per litre, RON95 non-subsidised reduces by 15 sen to RM3.92 per litre, and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia falls by 10 sen to RM4.87 per litre. Subsidised fuel prices remain unchanged: BUDI95 RON95 at RM1.99 per litre, diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan at RM2.15 per litre, and subsidised petrol and diesel under SKPS and SKDS at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively. The ministry noted that Brent crude oil remains above US$100 per barrel, over 50% higher than pre-conflict levels, due to increased shipping costs and insurance premiums from trade route risks. The public is urged to use fuel wisely to ensure national supply sufficiency.

The Ministry of Finance has announced reductions in several fuel prices in Malaysia effective from tomorrow. These adjustments include a decrease of 20 sen per litre for RON97 petrol and a 15 sen per litre reduction for RON95 petrol without subsidies.

Diesel prices in Peninsular Malaysia also see a decline of 10 sen per litre. The new prices set RON97 at RM4.65 per litre, down from RM4.85, while RON95 without subsidies falls to RM3.92 per litre from RM4.07. Diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will now be sold at RM4.87 per litre, compared to RM4.97 previously.

Meanwhile, subsidised fuel prices remain unchanged. Under the BUDI95 programme, RON95 continues to be priced at RM1.99 per litre. Diesel in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan stays at RM2.15 per litre. The subsidised petrol price under the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS) holds steady at RM2.05 per litre, and diesel under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) remains at RM2.15 per litre.

The Ministry highlighted that global crude oil prices, particularly Brent crude, are still above US$100 per barrel, which is more than 50% higher than the levels before the recent conflict, when prices ranged between US$60 and US$70 per barrel. The rise is attributed to increased shipping costs and higher insurance premiums due to risks on trade routes affected by the conflict. The government continues to advise the public to practice prudent fuel usage to help maintain adequate national supply





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Fuel Prices Malaysia Subsidies Petrol Diesel RON97 RON95 Brent Crude

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