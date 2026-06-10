Peterpan Reunites for One-Night Special Show in Malaysia

Several founding members of the iconic Indonesian band Peterpan are reuniting for a special one-night concert in Malaysia to celebrate the songs that made them a regional phenomenon. The concert is set to take place on July 11 at the Idea Live Arena in Petaling Jaya.

Multi-award winning Indonesian pop rock band Peterpan is returning for a one-night special show at Idea Live Arena in PJ this July 11. The concert is set to bring some of the founding members of Peterpan to the centre stage including Andika Naliputra Wirahardja (keyboardist), Loekman Hakim (guitarist), Ilsyah Ryan Reza (drummer) and Hendra Suhendra (bassist).

Although their famous frontman Ariel won’t be joining the show as he’s currently on hiatus, the concert will be featuring six prominent vocalists including Marcello Tahitoe from Dewa 19, Tantri Syalindri from Kotak as well as singers Rony Parulian, Arda Hatna and Charly Van Houten along with Malaysia’s own Hael Husaini. Peterpan said that The Journey Continues will also serve as a celebration of Peterpan hits that remain alive until today.

The multi-award winning band also shared that the core idea behind The Journey Continues is to showcase how Peterpan’s songs can live on across generations — which explains their choices of the six guest vocalists at the upcoming show. The group added that the vocalists were chosen based on their own distinct character, musical journey and music identity on top of them sharing a personal connection with Peterpan’s music.

Peterpan: The Journey Continues in KL is organised by PT Aloka Presada in collaboration with Pulse Project Asia and tickets are available online with ticketing price ranging between RM188 to RM588. There’s also several group packages that could accommodate up to around 14 to 20 people under the Royal Box package which is priced between RM12,888 and RM26,888





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Peterpan Indonesian Band One-Night Special Show Idea Live Arena Malaysia Celebration Of Peterpan Hits Guest Vocalists Royal Box Package

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