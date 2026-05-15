Pete & Dori's Kitchen in PJ Old Town is a popular eatery known for its delicious nasi lemak and other Malay dishes. The restaurant also offers a variety of meat dishes, including varuval (mutton) and peratal (wild boar). In addition, the news text announces the end of Seamus Coleman's 17-year career with Everton, with the Premier League club confirming his decision.

Savour superb mutton ‘varuval’ and wild boar ‘peratal’ with your plate of ‘ nasi lemak ’ from Pete & Dori’s Kitchen in PJ Old Town. Seamus Coleman will bring the curtain down on his 17-year ‌ Everton career at the end of the season when his contract expires, the Premier League club said today.

Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. LONDON, May 15 — Seamus Coleman will bring the curtain down on his 17-year ‌Everton career at the end of the season when his contract expires, the Premier League club said today.

The ‌37-year-old right back, who joined from Irish side Sligo Rovers in January 2009, holds the club record for most Premier League appearances with 372 from his 433 games across all competitions.

‘After more than 17 years at this great football club, I’ve decided this season will be my last as a player here,’ Coleman said in a statement. ‘I want ‌to thank the fans for their unbelievable support. ⁠You’ve helped me in ⁠more ways than you could imagine. ⁠I’ve always tried my ⁠best to ⁠put Everton Football Club first and you all mean the world to me.

’ However, injuries have limited the defender’s impact in recent seasons, with just one Premier League start this campaign — a brief 10-minute appearance against ⁠Manchester United before being substituted. Coleman said he would take time during the close season to consider his ⁠future, with Everton offering him the option of a ⁠coaching ⁠role.

‘To think I’ve gone on to make the most Premier League appearances for Everton and to become captain of ‌this great football club — it was beyond my wildest dreams,’ he said. — Reuter





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Pete & Dori's Kitchen Nasi Lemak Mutton Wild Boar Seamus Coleman Everton Premier League Career Injuries Coaching Role

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