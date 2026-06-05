Petaling Jaya Plans Detention Pond to Combat Recurrent Flooding

Petaling Jaya mayor Datuk Mohamad Zahri Samingon announced plans to build an on-site detention pond near the Selera Jaya 223 food court as a long-term flood mitigation measure. The project, proposed by the state government, would use a carpark area near the flood-prone site and involves structural engineering and piling. MBPJ has also installed sensors and CCTV cameras in the drainage network to trigger early warnings, and will remove illegal drain covers following complaints. These steps come after traders suffered two flash floods within weeks, and after a coordination meeting with Selangor officials.

Authorities are considering the construction of an on-site detention pond along Jalan 223 in Section 51a, Petaling Jaya as a sustainable solution to mitigate recurring floods.

Petaling Jaya mayor Datuk Mohamad Zahri Samingon announced that the proposed project would utilize an empty plot of land currently used as a carpark near the Selera Jaya 223 food court. He explained that the state government initiated the proposal, which is now in the planning stage to build the detention pond below the site with proper structural engineering and piling.

A draft proposal for an additional budget is being prepared at the state level, with the exact figure to be disclosed later. The mayor made these remarks to reporters after officiating the pre-launch for the 20th anniversary of Petaling Jaya's city status at MBPJ Civic Centre. The Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) has scheduled a series of events from June 16 to 21 to celebrate two decades since Petaling Jaya was granted city status on June 20, 2006.

Mohamad Zahri revealed that MBPJ has held discussions with the Jalan 223 traders' association to outline short-, medium-, and long-term flood mitigation strategies. These initiatives involve collaboration between the Selangor and federal Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID). The mayor added that Selangor's infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim inspected the site, and a subsequent coordination meeting was convened to prioritize the city's urgent flood response.

To enhance early warnings, MBPJ has installed sensors and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras within the drainage network. When water reaches a critical level in the drain, the sensor activates a siren at the food court, warning traders to relocate their goods to prevent damage. These structural measures followed StarMetro's May 8 coverage detailing how traders at Selera Jaya 223 suffered flash floods twice within two weeks.

Earlier on May 12, reports also indicated that MBPJ would direct the removal of illegal drain covers near Jalan 223 after residents complained that they impeded water flow and exacerbated flooding. The recurring floods at Selera Jaya 223 have severely disrupted local businesses, prompting urgent calls for effective solutions. Traders reported significant losses due to property damage and spoiled merchandise after two consecutive flash flood incidents in late April and early May.

The situation highlighted the inadequacy of existing drainage infrastructure in rapidly urbanizing areas like Petaling Jaya. In response, municipal authorities have intensified efforts to address both immediate hazards and systemic vulnerabilities. The planned detention pond represents a major investment in long-term resilience, designed to temporarily store excess rainwater during heavy downpours and release it gradually to reduce pressure on the drainage system. By repurposing underutilized land-the carpark-the project minimizes land acquisition challenges while serving a critical function.

Structural engineering and deep piling will ensure stability, especially given the area's susceptibility to soil saturation. The involvement of both state and federal DID agencies underscores the multi-level governance approach needed for integrated water management. Coordination meetings, such as the one chaired by Datuk Izham Hashim, aim to streamline decision-making and resource allocation across jurisdictions. Beyond the detention pond, MBPJ has deployed technology-based monitoring systems to provide real-time alerts.

Sensors placed inside drains monitor water levels continuously; once a threshold is crossed, a siren sounds at the food court, giving traders precious time to safeguard their inventory. Complementing this, CCTV cameras allow remote surveillance of drainage conditions, enabling faster dispatch of maintenance crews to clear blockages. These measures address the immediate risk while data collected could inform future upgrades.

Additionally, the council's decision to remove illegal drain covers tackles a known cause of water obstruction. Unauthorized covers, often installed by nearby businesses or residents for convenience, restrict flow and contribute to overflow during storms. Enforcement actions signal a stricter compliance stance. The timeline for these projects remains fluid, with the detention pond still in proposal stages and budgeting pending.

However, traders and residents anticipate swift implementation given the heightened awareness from media coverage. The 20th-anniversary celebrations of Petaling Jaya's city status serve as a backdrop, reminding stakeholders of the progress achieved and the ongoing challenges in managing a bustling urban environment. As climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events, such flood mitigation initiatives become essential for protecting livelihoods and ensuring sustainable urban development in the Klang Valley





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Flood Mitigation Detention Pond Petaling Jaya Jalan 223 Selera Jaya 223 MBPJ Drainage And Irrigation Department Flash Floods Urban Infrastructure Early Warning System Illegal Drain Covers Selangor Government

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