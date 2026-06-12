Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung Resigns from PKR Leadership After 18 Years

Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung has stepped down from PKR's central leadership council after 18 years, citing concerns over the party's direction and internal decision-making. He will remain a PKR member and continue as a backbench MP, focusing on parliamentary reform efforts.

Petaling Jaya Member of Parliament Lee Chean Chung has resigned from the central leadership council of the People's Justice Party ( PKR ) after eighteen years of membership, citing fundamental concerns about the party's direction and internal decision-making processes.

In a statement posted to social media, Lee expressed that "PKR today is no longer the PKR I once knew," indicating a profound disillusionment with the party's current trajectory. While he has stepped down from the leadership council, he clarified that he will retain his party membership and continue to serve his constituents as a backbench Member of Parliament until the next parliamentary dissolution.

His resignation highlights significant internal tensions within one of Malaysia's key reformist parties, coming at a time when several institutional reform bills, including proposals for term limits for the prime minister, the separation of powers for the Attorney General, and a Freedom of Information law, are expected to be tabled in Parliament. Lee stated that his decision followed a lack of satisfactory clarification from the party regarding recent administrative issues that have negatively impacted his constituency work and public programmes.

Despite his departure from the party's central leadership, he affirmed his commitment to parliamentary oversight and to supporting the aforementioned reform initiatives from the backbench. This development underscores a period of flux and potential realignment within Malaysia's political landscape, as veteran politicians reassess their affiliations in response to perceived shifts in party ethos and operational transparency





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lee Chean Chung PKR Malaysia Resignation Party Leadership Parliamentary Reform Backbench MP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anwar sebagai Perdana Menteri bukti PKR mampu kekal relevanAnwar sebagai Perdana Menteri bukti PKR mampu kekal relevan

Read more »

South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong to receive Miffest lifetime achievement awardKuala Lumpur: Acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 9th Malaysia International Film Festival (Miffest), which takes place from Jul

Read more »

Tebrau PKR grassroots want party to contest TiramDivision chief M Prakash says members believe the constituency has been developed through years of sustained efforts by PKR and its machinery.

Read more »

PKR MP: PAS Need Not Secure 112 Seats, Focus on Conservative VotersPKR's Sim Tze Tzin says PAS only needs to win over conservative voters, dismissing concerns about Chinese voters apathy leading to PAS's victory. He predicts PAS-Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) would win 71 seats each, while Barisan Nasional (BN) would secure 23 seats.

Read more »