Pet in Halal Cafe Sparks Outrage, Management Responds

An incident involving a pet at a halal-certified Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlet in Mont Kiara has triggered an online uproar, with accusations of disrespect towards Muslim patrons. The managing director has since clarified the situation, emphasizing adherence to JAKIM guidelines and outlining steps to prevent future occurrences.

A morning coffee run in Mont Kiara recently sparked a heated online debate regarding the presence of a pet at a halal-certified establishment. A post on the Facebook page Halal Inquiry Company direktori, subsequently shared on Threads, alleged that a customer brought a dog into a halal-certified outlet of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf .

The post expressed considerable frustration, highlighting the outlet's Halal by the Malaysia Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) certification and deeming the customer's action disrespectful to Muslim patrons, describing it as biadab, though misspelt as biadap. The page urged the management to review CCTV footage from April 18th around 9:40 am and demanded decisive action against the outlet manager. This incident quickly gained traction beyond Facebook. One prominent share on Threads by user @jungleriz not only misidentified Mont Kiara as Mount Kiara but also suggested the revocation of Coffee Bean's Halal certification by JAKIM. The user escalated the situation further by calling for a boycott of the coffee chain. In a subsequent interaction, @jungleriz claimed to have been blocked by Datuk M. Amar Shah, the managing director of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Malaysia, who is known for his personal engagement with customer complaints on the platform. However, Amar Shah addressed the escalating outrage with a measured response, emphasizing that the viral image lacked complete context. According to the company's understanding, the pet was situated in the outdoor seating area. He reaffirmed The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's commitment to its halal certification and strict adherence to JAKIM guidelines, which explicitly prohibit pets in dining areas. Amar Shah acknowledged that if the incident did occur as alleged, it would be an isolated event, and assured that the company is treating the matter with seriousness. To preempt future misunderstandings and similar online controversies, the café chain intends to implement several measures. These include reinforcing standard operating procedures (SOPs) with staff, installing more explicit no-pets-allowed signage, and politely informing customers when necessary. He extended an apology for any distress caused and pledged to maintain the highest hygiene standards, stating that the area would be thoroughly cleaned irrespective of the situation. Amar Shah concluded by expressing gratitude for the public's understanding and continued support





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Halal Certification Pet Policy The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf JAKIM Customer Complaint

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