Pet Auditions for Legally Blonde Production at Singapore Repertory Theatre

A public audition for pets to play roles in an upcoming production of Legally Blonde at the Singapore Repertory Theatre is taking place on June 6 at The Proud Pet Parade event, with successful applicants appearing in the show throughout its run in July.

The Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) is holding auditions for two important roles in its upcoming production of Legally Blonde , with pets from the public encouraged to apply for roles as Bruiser Woods and Rufus , the beloved canine companions of the main characters.

The auditions, taking place on June 6 at the event The Proud Pet Parade at New Bahru, are open to dogs of all sizes and breeds, with the ideal candidates possessing charm, confidence, and a love for attention. The production, which will be staged at The Esplanade in July, is based on the hit romantic comedy movie Legally Blonde, starring American actress Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, and features a musical with a small but significant role for the canine actors





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Singapore Repertory Theatre Legally Blonde Pet Auditions Canine Actors Bruiser Woods Rufus

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