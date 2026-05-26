Personal Driver Pleads Not Guilty to Abducting 11-Year-Old Girl in Kuala Lumpur

A personal driver has pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here on Tuesday (May 26) to abducting an 11-year-old girl last week. The accused, Muhamad Rafiqzam Hafeq Mohd Rosly, was accused of abducting the girl from her father, Rosli Ab Ghani, 49, in the Jalan Ilmu area near a college here before taking her to a petrol station in Bukit Damansara between 2.30pm and 4.49pm on May 19.

KUALA LUMPUR : A personal driver has pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here on Tuesday (May 26) to abducting an 11-year-old girl last week.

Muhamad Rafiqzam Hafeq Mohd Rosly, 23, was accused of abducting the girl from her father, Rosli Ab Ghani, 49, in the Jalan Ilmu area near a college here before taking her to a petrol station in Bukit Damansara between 2.30pm and 4.49pm on May 19. The offence, under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping, carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine upon conviction.

Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim allowed the accused, who was represented by lawyer P. Suthes, bail of RM5,000 with one surety. The court also imposed additional conditions requiring him to report to the nearest police station once a month and to refrain from disturbing or approaching the victim and her family until the case is disposed of





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Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’S Court Personal Driver Abducting 11-Year-Old Girl Penal Code Kidnapping Bail Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim Additional Conditions Victim Family

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