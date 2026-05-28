Personal Assistant Sentenced to Prison in Matthew Perry's Ketamine Overdose Death

A personal assistant has been sentenced to prison for his role in the ketamine overdose death of actor Matthew Perry. The assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, was sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison after admitting conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. This is the fifth person to face justice over the death of Matthew Perry, who died in 2023 after being given a fatal dose of ketamine.

Kenneth Iwamasa, one of five people who pleaded guilty in the ketamine overdose death of actor Matthew Perry , was sentenced to prison on Wednesday. The 61-year-old personal assistant was sentenced in California to three years and five months in federal prison after admitting conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Prosecutors said that in the days leading up to Perry's 2023 death, Iwamasa gave the actor more than 25 shots of ketamine, including at least three jabs on the day he died. On Perry's last day, he told Iwamasa, who lived at his luxury Los Angeles home, to 'Shoot me up with a big one,' court papers said. This is not the first time Iwamasa has been involved in a high-profile case.

Earlier this month, Erik Fleming, a certified drug counselor who acted as a middleman to help supply the star with controlled substances, was sentenced to two years in prison. Fleming had helped supply Matthew Perry with ketamine, among other substances. Two doctors who profited off Perry's addiction have also been sentenced, including one who mused, 'I wonder how much this moron will pay.

' Another woman, dubbed 'The Ketamine Queen,' who styled herself as a dealer to the stars, was given a 15-year sentence. Jasveen Sangha ran a drugs emporium from her swanky apartment in Los Angeles, from where she dished out narcotics to wealthy customers in America's entertainment capital. The case against Iwamasa and the others is a result of an investigation into the death of Matthew Perry, who died in 2023 after being given a fatal dose of ketamine.

The investigation found that Iwamasa and others had been supplying Perry with ketamine and other substances for years, and that they had been profiting off his addiction. The case highlights the dangers of addiction and the need for stricter laws to prevent the distribution of controlled substances. It also raises questions about the role of celebrities and their entourages in enabling addiction.

The case is a reminder that addiction is a serious issue that affects not just individuals but also their families and communities. The sentencing of Iwamasa and the others is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to address the root causes of addiction and to prevent similar cases from happening in the future.

The case against Iwamasa and the others is a result of an investigation into the death of Matthew Perry, who died in 2023 after being given a fatal dose of ketamine. The investigation found that Iwamasa and others had been supplying Perry with ketamine and other substances for years, and that they had been profiting off his addiction. The case highlights the dangers of addiction and the need for stricter laws to prevent the distribution of controlled substances.

It also raises questions about the role of celebrities and their entourages in enabling addiction. The case is a reminder that addiction is a serious issue that affects not just individuals but also their families and communities. The sentencing of Iwamasa and the others is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to address the root causes of addiction and to prevent similar cases from happening in the future.





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Matthew Perry Ketamine Overdose Death Prison Sentence Conspiracy To Distribute Controlled Substances

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Personal Assistant Sentenced in Matthew Perry's Ketamine Overload DeathKenneth Iwamasa, the personal assistant who repeatedly injected Matthew Perry with ketamine before the actor's 2023 death, was sentenced to over three years in prison. Iwamasa is the fifth person convicted in connection with Perry's fatal overdose, which occurred after he repeatedly received the drug from multiple individuals including a doctor known as the 'Ketamine Queen'.

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Matthew Perry's Assistant Sentenced in Ketamine Distribution Case Leading to Actor's DeathKenneth Iwamasa, the personal assistant who injected Matthew Perry with ketamine, was sentenced to over three years in prison. He is the fifth person convicted in the case that also involved doctors and a drug dealer, highlighting the tragic end of the actor's long battle with addiction.

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