Persona 5 Big Band Concert Asia Tour 2026 to Arrive in Kuala Lumpur

The Persona 5 Special Big Band Concert Asia Tour 2026 is coming to Kuala Lumpur on June 18th, 2026, featuring a jazz interpretation of the game's iconic soundtrack by a 30-piece band, led by Charlie Rosen and Lyn, the original vocalist. Early bird tickets are available.

Attention Persona 5 enthusiasts and JRPG aficionados! Prepare for an unforgettable evening as the Persona 5 Special Big Band Concert Asia Tour 2026 makes its highly anticipated stop at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur on June 18th, 2026. This extraordinary concert event celebrates the iconic soundtrack of the globally acclaimed Persona 5 , breathing new life into its memorable tunes through a sophisticated big band and jazz interpretation.

Featuring approximately thirty of the finest musicians hailing from the United States and Japan, the performance promises a dazzling display of musical talent and artistic innovation. The concert is conducted by Charlie Rosen, a celebrated arranger and music director who has earned two Grammy and Tony Awards, and is known for leading the acclaimed jazz orchestra The 8-Bit Big Band. His expertise will ensure that the beloved music of Persona 5 is presented in a fresh and exciting way. Additionally, the audience will be treated to the original vocals of Lyn, the voice behind Persona 5's signature tracks. Lyn's powerful vocals will bring fan-favourite songs to life, recreating the musical identity that has defined the game for millions of players around the world. The ensemble will also comprise leading musicians from New York's vibrant jazz scene, alongside top performers selected by the world-renowned trumpeter Eric Miyashiro. This blend of international talent will culminate in a truly high-calibre musical line-up. With over 22 million copies sold globally, Persona 5 has become a phenomenon within the gaming world and one of the most celebrated titles in the Persona series. The game's exceptional soundtrack, meticulously composed by Shoji Meguro, is a cornerstone of its success. This remarkable soundtrack's blend of jazz, funk, and soul has not only captivated gamers but also garnered a substantial following far beyond the gaming community. The Persona 5 Special Big Band Concert has already enjoyed immense success, with its premiere in Japan met with overwhelming demand. Tickets sold out instantly, and additional shows were added to satisfy the fervent fanbase. The production has also been featured at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival Japan, sharing the stage with jazz legends and earning acclaim from both music lovers and gamers. This previous success sets the stage for a spectacular performance in Kuala Lumpur. The concert promises a captivating experience for all in attendance. More than a mere game music concert, this production elevates the Persona 5 soundtrack into a full-scale live experience. It promises a captivating evening that combines exceptional musicianship, dynamic arrangements, and a palpable energy. Attendees in Kuala Lumpur can anticipate a night filled with stylish, high-energy music that artfully blends the worlds of gaming, jazz, and live entertainment. This show is designed to be an immersive experience, aimed to bring the music and spirit of Persona 5 directly to the audience. Be prepared to experience the music in a completely new and exciting way. Details of the concert, including venue and time, are as follows: Persona 5 Special Big Band Concert Asia Tour 2026, Kuala Lumpur Date: Thursday, 18 June 2026 Time: 8pm Venue: Mega Star Arena. Tickets are currently available. Early bird tickets are available for purchase from now until April 30th, 2026





HypeMY / 🏆 10. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Persona 5 Concert Jazz Music Kuala Lumpur

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thai police issue ‘3 Do’s and 5 Don’ts’ safety code for Songkran 2026Letter from Dr Goh Lim Thye, senior lecturer, Department of Economics, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya

Read more »

Coachella 2026: Collaborations and Theatrical Moments Define a Memorable WeekendCoachella 2026 featured surprise collaborations, Broadway-style performances, and a focus on shared artistic experiences. Headliners included Sabrina Carpenter, KATSEYE, The xx, Ethel Cain, Addison Rae, and sombr, highlighting both established and emerging artists.

Read more »

Bangkok steps up safety measures for Songkran Festival 2026.Letter from Dr Goh Lim Thye, senior lecturer, Department of Economics, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya

Read more »

CAMRUN 2026: Rekod enam tahun separa marathon dipecahkan, disertai 5000 pelariRekod enam tahun bagi kategori 21 kilometer (km) acara Cameron Night Run (CAMRUN) 2026 akhirnya berjaya dipecahkan pelari Ahmad Syakir Alwi dengan catatan masa satu jam 19 minit.

Read more »

Lagi 10 hari Kota Baca 2026 akan gegarkan Dataran MerdekaDalam tempoh 10 hari lagi, Malaysia akan menyaksikan pelaksanaan Kota Baca 2026, acara literasi kebangsaan yang akan berlangsung.

Read more »

Hit Japanese game 'Persona 5' gets live 30-piece jazz concert in KL next yearKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Gamers and jazz fans will have a chance to hear the music of hit Japanese role-playing game Persona 5 performed live when the Persona 5 Special Big Band...

Read more »