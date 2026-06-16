Perodua slashes QV‑E price and lease rates, tightening race with Proton eMas 5

Perodua reduces the QV‑E's price, introduces an all‑inclusive battery cost and lowers the monthly lease, bringing the EV closer to Proton's eMas 5 while offering superior power and range.

Perodua has taken a bold step to revive interest in its QV‑E electric SUV by slashing the price and offering more generous battery‑leasing terms. After a sluggish launch that saw only 182 units sold in the first half‑year - far below the expectations set by a nine‑year battery‑lease contract that many buyers rejected - the company introduced a RM6,500 rebate that will be available until 30 September.

The price now stands at RM63,499 with a battery‑leasing plan, representing a reduction of more than RM16,500 from the original offer. In addition, the monthly lease fee has been cut from RM275 to RM215, and for the first time Perodua is providing an all‑inclusive price that includes the battery, amounting to RM87,499. This figure is only RM7,499 higher than the launch price that excluded the battery, giving consumers a clearer picture of the total cost of ownership.

The new pricing dramatically narrows the gap between the QV‑E and its main rival, the Proton eMas 5, which continues to dominate the electric‑SUV segment in Malaysia. The eMas 5's Premium trim is priced at RM69,800, while the QV‑E now costs just under RM87,000 with battery included - still a premium but far more competitive than the nearly RM110,000 price tag that would have applied with the original nine‑year lease.

Existing QV‑E owners also benefit from the reduced lease rate and a special refund of RM80,000 on the purchase price, although it remains unclear whether the full amount will be returned. Perodua attributes the price cut to increased localisation of components, which lowers production costs and allows savings to be passed on to buyers. Critics, however, argue that the company would not have needed to cut prices so sharply if the model had performed better in the market.

Performance‑wise, the QV‑E now enjoys a clear advantage over the eMas 5. Its front‑mounted electric motor delivers 204 PS (150 kW) and 285 Nm of torque, almost double the output of the rear‑wheel‑drive eMas 5 Premium, which produces 116 PS (85 kW) and 150 Nm. This power translates into a 0‑100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 165 km/h, figures that the Proton‑Geely duo has not officially disclosed.

Both vehicles use lithium‑iron‑phosphate (LFP) batteries sourced from CATL, but the QV‑E's larger 52.5 kWh pack gives it a WLTP‑rated range of 370 km, compared with the eMas 5's 40.16 kWh unit and 325 km range. The extra 45 km may seem modest on paper, yet it can add a full day of driving before needing to recharge, a valuable benefit in a market where charging infrastructure is still developing.

In contrast, the eMas 7, another Proton offering, has already seen price reductions of up to RM6,000 as it battles the BYD Atto 3 for dominance in the C‑segment, highlighting the intense competition in Malaysia's emerging EV landscape





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