Perodua QV-E scores 5-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP

The Perodua QV-E has been awarded a 5-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP, with a total score of 88.36 points. The car's safety features include a Child Presence Detection system that uses millimetre-wave to detect movement and breathing in the second row, as well as an SOS call button linked to Perodua Auto Assist and MERS 999 rescue services.

Safety should be the most important aspect in a car, yet most of the time, it's left behind the scenes - things like EV specs, performance and design are somehow more attractive, and tend to dominate the headlines and attention.

Safety is bit like that vital holding midfielder who doesn't get many goals - even 'keepers get their flowers when they make good saves - but when he's not playing...after being left in parked cars? The new Child Presence Detection (CPD) uses millimetre-wave to detect movement and breathing in the second row, even if the child is under fabric covering.

If the car is turned off and CPD detects that a child is still in the cabin, it will sound the horn and flash the lights. The second stage of warning involves app and SMS notifications. CPD works at night too, and up to 85°C. As for pet parents, yes, CPD also detects your furry child like it would with a human kid.

Separately, there's also an SOS call button above the rear view mirror, which you can press in case of an accident or emergency. It's linked to Perodua Auto Assist and MERS 999 rescue services. The proof of the safety pudding is in the NCAP score, and the QV-E has been awarded the full five stars by ASEAN NCAP in the current 2021-2025 protocol.

The EV achieved a total score of 88.36 points, with Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) at 29.31 points out of 32 (weighted score 36.63), and Child Occupant Protection at 42.67 points out of 51 (weighted score 16.73). In the Safety Assist segment, it's 21/21 (SA weighted score 20), and the QV-E posted 12/16 in the Motorcyclist Safety area (MS weighted score 15).

Again, the overall score is 88.36 points for the maximum five stars - we've attached the full report card below. The report card for that car stated 'Production Malaysia for Malaysia market' and we know that the B-SUV will be introduced here both as a Toyota and Perodua, with the latter rumoured to be called Nexis or Traz.

The SUV's AOP score is 29.28 points out of 32, COP 44.17 out of 51, SA 17.74 out of 21 and MS 9.76 out of 16. Zooming in, the Yaris Cross' overall score is dragged down by its MS score, while the SA falls short of the QV-E's perfect rating, resulting in a lower overall score of around five points.

If you only focus on the actual crash test portion, AOP has the biggest weightage at 40%, and here, the QV-E's 29.31 points compares well with the Yaris Cross' 29.28 points. Five stars is already a good start, but to be as strong as an SUV from the world's biggest carmaker is reassuring for a homegrown product. Well done.

Full Perodua QV-E specs (445 km NEDC range, 0-100 in 7.5s), pricing (RM80k), battery leasing details (RM297 a month for nine years) and mega galler





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Perodua QV-E ASEAN NCAP 5-Star Safety Rating Child Presence Detection SOS Call Button

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