Perodua QV-E Now Available for Outright Purchase with Reduced BAAS Fees and Localisation Benefits

Perodua has launched an outright purchase option for its QV-E electric vehicle at RM93,219 after a RM16,481 rebate, alongside a reduction in the Battery as a Service monthly fee. The company also emphasized its localisation efforts, which aim to protect jobs and secure spare parts supply. Both purchase options come with distinct battery warranties but share a common vehicle warranty and battery health guarantee.

Perodua has announced that its electric vehicle , the QV-E, is now available for outright purchase . The starting price for the QV-E under this new option is RM93,219, which includes a RM16,481 rebate on the vehicle price.

This rebate is applicable until 30 September 2026 and also applies to the outright purchase option. The on-the-road (OTR) price, excluding insurance, is reduced to RM93,219 with the rebate.

In addition to the outright purchase, Perodua has also reduced the monthly subscription fee for its Battery as a Service (BAAS) package for the QV-E. The BAAS subscription duration remains 9 years, and the warranty policy stays the same. The fee reduction applies to both new and existing QV-E owners and will take effect in their next payment cycle. Early adopters of the QV-E will also receive a special refund, details of which will be provided by their sales advisors.

Zainal Abidin Ahmad, President and CEO of Perodua, highlighted the importance of localisation in the manufacturing process. He stated that Perodua and its local vendors have been able to produce a significant number of parts domestically. This localisation helps protect local jobs, reduces dependence on foreign technology and supply chains, and builds a more resilient inventory of spare parts, particularly car body parts.

By optimising operations through localisation, Perodua is able to share the benefits with customers through pricing and service improvements. When comparing the total cost of ownership over nine years, the difference between the BAAS plan and outright purchase is minimal. For outright purchase, the high-voltage battery comes with an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty.

However, Perodua has committed to buying back the battery from customers at the end of its life. Under the BAAS plan, since Perodua retains ownership of the battery, the warranty has unlimited mileage. Regardless of the chosen option, all QV-E models come with a minimum battery State of Health (SOH) guarantee of 70% and a 6-year or 150,000 km general vehicle warranty.

Customers now have two flexible ways to acquire the QV-E: either outright purchase with a one-time payment and a separate battery warranty, or the BAAS plan with a lower initial cost and a monthly battery subscription but unlimited battery warranty mileage. The slight price difference between the two options over the long term gives consumers a choice based on their preference for upfront cash flow versus ongoing payments and warranty coverage.

The introduction of outright purchase and the reduction in BAAS fees make the QV-E more accessible to a broader range of buyers. The emphasis on local parts production not only supports the domestic economy but also ensures better availability of spare parts, enhancing customer confidence in the vehicle's maintenance and longevity. Perodua's strategy reflects a broader trend in the automotive industry towards localisation and flexible ownership models to meet diverse consumer needs in the transition to electric mobility.

Key aspects of the announcement include: the outright purchase price of RM93,219 after rebate; the reduced monthly BAAS fee (exact amount not specified in the provided text); the 9-year BAAS subscription term; the early adopter special refund; the localisation efforts and job protection; the battery warranty differences between the two purchase routes; the common 6-year vehicle warranty and 70% SOH guarantee; and the battery buyback promise for outright buyers. These details collectively provide a comprehensive view of Perodua's updated offering for its first electric vehicle.

Consumers considering the QV-E should evaluate their driving patterns to decide between the unlimited battery warranty of BAAS or the outright purchase with a mileage-limited battery warranty but eventual buyback. The marginal cost difference suggests that both options are competitively priced, with the decision possibly hinging on financial preferences and long-term plans for the vehicle.

Perodua's continued adjustments to pricing and service terms indicate an adaptive approach to market response and regulatory incentives, such as the rebate extended until September 2026. The news underscores Perodua's commitment to making electric vehicles practical and affordable in the local market. By controlling more of its supply chain through localisation, the company aims to stabilise costs and improve serviceability, which are critical factors for mass adoption of EVs.

The BAAS model also addresses common consumer concerns about battery degradation and replacement costs, while the outright purchase option appeals to those who prefer full ownership from day one. Overall, the announcement provides clarity on the two main acquisition paths for the QV-E, their respective costs, warranties, and benefits. It also highlights the strategic importance of local manufacturing in achieving price competitiveness and supply chain resilience.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to consult with Perodua sales advisors for precise figures on the BAAS monthly fee and details of the special refund for early adopters, ensuring they have all information needed to make an informed decision





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Perodua QV-E Electric Vehicle Outright Purchase BAAS Battery Subscription Battery Warranty Localisation Rebate Malaysia

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