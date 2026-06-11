Perodua Maintains Top Spot in May Vehicle Registrations

Perodua has maintained its position as the leader in May vehicle registrations, with 24,480 units registered last month. Proton, Toyota, Honda, Omoda | Jaecoo, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Jetour, BYD, Chery, Great Wall Motor, Lexus, iCaur, Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu, Zeekr, Leapmotor, MG, BMW, Nissan, and the remaining brands are also featured in the top 20.

The road transport department (JPJ) has released its latest vehicle registration data for the month ending May 2026 , and Perodua is once again on top.

The national carmaker registered 24,480 units last month, easing off from the 32,065 units it managed in April. Proton holds on to second place with 16,140 units, bringing its YTD tally to 82,560 units. Toyota stays third and was the only brand in the top three to grow on the month, with 9,632 units in May, up 6.4% on April and its best single-month result so far this year.

Outside the top three is Honda in fourth with 3,686 units (21,252 YTD), followed by Omoda | Jaecoo in fifth with 1,328 units (6,543 YTD). Mitsubishi takes sixth with 1,182 units (5,819 YTD), holding the position it climbed to in April on the back of Xforce deliveries. Mazda is seventh with 1,026 units (4,793 YTD), still in four-digit territory despite the softer month.

Jetour follows in eighth with 968 units (3,845 YTD), edging ahead of both BYD and Chery this month after sitting behind BYD in April. BYD is ninth with 925 units (4,599 YTD), while Chery rounds out the top ten with 726 units (4,662 YTD). Great Wall Motor takes 11th with 572 units (2,428 YTD) and was one of the few brands to grow on the month, up 1.8%.

It is followed by Lexus in 12th with 546 units (2,474 YTD), iCaur in 13th with 522 units (2,071 YTD), Mercedes-Benz in 14th with 470 units (3,422 YTD), Isuzu in 15th with 420 units (1,990 YTD) and Zeekr in 16th with 413 units (1,627 YTD), the latter up 15.7% on April. As for the remaining four brands in the top 20, BMW took 17th with 367 units (2,549 YTD) and Nissan 18th with 331 units (1,879 YTD).

The standout at the bottom of the table is Leapmotor, which more than doubled its April figure to 237 units to break into the top 20 in 19th (666 YTD). MG completes the list in 20th with 206 units (1,191 YTD), up 15.7% on the month. Overall, the market cooled in May, with total new-vehicle registrations of 66,053 units, down 15.1% from April’s 77,819 units.

You can explore the full month-by-month and YTD breakdowns, by brand, model, body type and fuel, on our website





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Perodua Vehicle Registrations May 2026 Proton Toyota Honda Omoda | Jaecoo Mitsubishi Mazda Jetour BYD Chery Great Wall Motor Lexus Icaur Mercedes-Benz Isuzu Zeekr Leapmotor MG BMW Nissan

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