Perodua Enters EV Market with Battery-as-a-Service Model for QV-E

Perodua launches the QV-E electric vehicle with a battery-as-a-service model, featuring a nine-year lease at RM275 monthly and no battery degradation worries, aiming to boost resale values and sustainability.

Perodua has officially entered the electric vehicle market with the launch of the QV-E, priced under RM100,000. The vehicle is offered at an introductory price of RM80,000, which excludes the battery cost.

Instead, Perodua is implementing a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model, addressing common EV ownership concerns such as battery degradation and resale value. The battery lease is fixed for nine years at RM275 per month, plus 8% SST, totaling approximately RM297 monthly. An initial payment of three months' lease is required upon signing, amounting to RM825 before tax, or nearly RM900 with tax.

This upfront sum covers the final three months of the lease or any outstanding payments if the agreement ends early, with any remainder refunded. Consequently, the total initial outlay approaches RM1,200 for the first four months. Payments must be made by the fifth of each month, and a late fee of 1% per annum applies to overdue amounts.

If payments are missed for two consecutive months, Perodua can disable the car's startup or battery function, terminating the lease after the third month and initiating battery recovery. The BaaS scheme is touted as Shariah-compliant and aims to secure the QV-E's future resale value. Perodua assumes full responsibility for battery maintenance, including replacement if the battery's state of health falls below 70%.

The nine-year lease surpasses the typical eight-year battery warranty and imposes no mileage cap, unlike standard warranty limits of 160,000 km. However, the lease contract prohibits using the QV-E for e-hailing or delivery services. Resale attractiveness is enhanced because subsequent owners simply adopt the existing lease, ensuring nine additional years of battery coverage.

This contrasts sharply with conventional EVs, where battery degradation anxiety depresses used values; a seven-year-old EV may have only one year of warranty left, exposing the next owner to high replacement costs. Such concerns have suppressed pre-owned EV demand, often forcing near-new models to sell at half price. By retaining battery ownership, Perodua also gains control over the battery lifecycle, facilitating environmentally sound disposal.

This is complemented by a mandatory battery passport, aligned with MITI and MARii standards, providing a digital record from production to end-of-life. Each battery includes a GPS tracker, enabling Perodua to locate detached or abandoned units for recovery. While BaaS offers benefits, it also presents drawbacks. Owners never own the battery, adding a permanent monthly cost and creating a dependency on Perodua's service continuity.

The nine-year fixed term lacks flexibility, and usage restrictions limit commercial applications. Additionally, the initial cash outlay is higher than purchasing a battery outright. The model's success hinges on Perodua's long-term viability and its ability to manage battery health and disposal efficiently. Nonetheless, this innovative approach could reshape EV ownership in Malaysia by mitigating key barriers to adoption





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Perodua QV-E Battery-As-A-Service Baas Electric Vehicle Malaysia EV Resale Value Battery Leasing Perodua EV Malaysia Automotive Sustainable Battery MITI Battery Passport

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