Perodua Cuts Service and Maintenance Costs by Up to 10 Percent to Ease Living Expenses

Malaysia's largest carmaker, Perodua, is reducing prices for service maintenance parts and labour across all models, including its electric vehicle, to help customers manage rising living costs. The 10 percent savings on average service bills take effect from June 19.

Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd, widely known as Perodua , Malaysia 's leading carmaker, has announced a significant reduction in the prices of its service maintenance parts and associated labour costs, effective from June 19.

The price cuts, which can reach up to 10 percent, apply across the company's entire vehicle lineup, including its newly introduced electric vehicle model, the QV-E. This decision is framed as a direct response to the economic pressures faced by Malaysians, with the company stating that the initiative aligns with its efforts to help mitigate the rising cost of living. The reduction encompasses all major service components, from routine inspections to parts replacement and the labour charges tied to these maintenance activities.

Perodua expects the average customer service bill to see savings of approximately 10 percent as a result of this campaign. Perodua President and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, elaborated that the price adjustment is based on a careful review of the costs of maintenance parts and labour. He urged customers to take advantage of the offer at authorized service centres, emphasizing the importance of using genuine parts to maintain vehicle reliability and efficiency.

"We believe that the reduction in service cost will assist our customers in reducing their mobility cost, and we at Perodua will do our part to give greater value to our customers," he remarked in the official statement. The CEO also highlighted the massive scale of Perodua's presence on Malaysian roads, noting there are now more than five million Perodua vehicles in operation.

This extensive footprint, he said, underscores the campaign's potential to benefit a large majority of Malaysians and enhance the company's service to its customers. This strategic move by Perodua extends beyond immediate consumer relief, reflecting broader trends in the automotive sector where manufacturers seek to foster long-term customer loyalty through aftersales services. By lowering the financial barrier to proper maintenance, Perodua aims to encourage regular servicing, which in turn can improve vehicle lifespan, safety, and environmental performance.

The inclusion of the QV-E electric vehicle in the campaign signals the company's commitment to supporting all its customers as Malaysia gradually transitions towards greener transportation. Economically, the initiative may also provide a modest stimulus by freeing up household income for other expenditures. For Perodua, a market leader, this step reinforces its brand image as a company that cares for the community, potentially strengthening its competitive edge.

The announcement comes amidst national discussions on inflation and cost-of-living measures, positioning Perodua as a proactive corporate citizen contributing to national well-being





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