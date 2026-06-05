Perlis State Legislative Assembly Passes Motion on Mandatory Imprisonment for Drunk Drivers

The Perlis State Legislative Assembly has passed a motion on Mandatory Imprisonment and Strengthening Enforcement Against Drivers Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI) in Perlis. The motion aims to strengthen the prevention mechanism and punishment against drunk drivers, and to ensure that no more lives are lost unnecessarily due to avoidable carelessness.

The Perlis State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday passed a motion on Mandatory Imprisonment and Strengthening Enforcement Against Drivers Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI) in Perlis.

The Chairman of the Committee on Youth and Sports, Communications and Digital, Transportation, Science, Technology and Innovation, Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak, said it was decided to urge a comprehensive action between state agencies and the Federal Government to strengthen the prevention mechanism and punishment against drunk drivers. He stated this during the DUN meeting at the Seri Putra Complex in Kangar yesterday.

It is understood that the motion in question is general, inclusive and does not target any particular religion, race or group. According to him, this approval focuses entirely on public safety, social justice and the shared responsibility of all road users. Anuar Che Amat Wan Zikri Afthar proposed five drastic actions that need to be taken together through the resolution in the DUN meeting.

These matters include filing a strong recommendation to the Federal Government, strengthening enforcement at the state level, controlling premises and social welfare companies, preventive and awareness measures for youth, and absolute support for victims and their families. He said that road safety is a basic right of the people and not just a matter of debate over the law, where it is a matter of human life and Perlis cannot continue to be a silent observer to the repeated tragedies.

He added that the motion in question is not only to punish offenders but also to ensure that no more lives are lost unnecessarily due to avoidable carelessness.





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Perlis State Legislative Assembly Mandatory Imprisonment Strengthening Enforcement Drivers Under The Influence Of Alcohol Road Safety

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