Perlis State Assembly Meeting Postponed Amidst Political Uncertainty

The Perlis State Assembly meeting, initially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 21, has been postponed indefinitely. This decision comes in the wake of a significant political upheaval in December 2025, which saw the withdrawal of support for the then-mentri besar and subsequent changes in leadership. The exact reasons for the postponement have not been officially disclosed, fueling speculation about the prevailing political climate within the state.

The much-anticipated session of the Perlis State Assembly , slated to commence on Tuesday, April 21, has been unexpectedly postponed. The State Assembly secretary, Mohd Anwar Shahul Hameed, formally communicated this decision to assemblymen through a letter dated April 17. The postponement affects both the official opening of the fourth session of the 15th State Assembly and its inaugural meeting, which was scheduled to run from April 21 to April 23.

A new date for these crucial proceedings has yet to be determined, leaving stakeholders in the dark regarding the timeline of legislative activities. This notification was disseminated not only to the elected representatives but also to the Mentri Besar, the Speaker of the State Assembly, and other senior government officials, including those from neighboring states, indicating the broad impact of this development. While the precise motivations behind this abrupt postponement remain undisclosed, the timing of the announcement is particularly significant. This would have been the first assembly meeting following a period of considerable political turmoil that gripped Perlis in December 2025. During that critical juncture, a number of assemblymen affiliated with the Perikatan Nasional coalition officially withdrew their support from the then-mentri besar, Mohd Shukri Ramli. This withdrawal was reportedly formalized through statutory declarations submitted by eight Perikatan assemblymen – comprising three from PAS and five from Bersatu. The ramifications of this political maneuver were swift and substantial. Three PAS assemblymen, namely Saad Seman representing Chuping, Fakhrul Anwar Ismail of Bintong, and Ridzuan Hashim for Guar Sanji, subsequently faced the termination of their party memberships. Consequently, their respective seats in the State Assembly were declared vacant. In the ensuing political realignments, the assemblyman for Kuala Perlis, Abu Bakar Hamzah, was appointed as the new Mentri Besar. Notably, this transition occurred without the necessity of holding by-elections to fill the vacant seats, a deviation from typical political practice that itself generated considerable discussion and commentary within the state. The current postponement, therefore, occurs against a backdrop of heightened political sensitivity and ongoing adjustments within the Perlis political landscape. The lack of immediate explanation from official channels for delaying the assembly meeting suggests a cautious approach by the state government, potentially to allow for further consolidation of political support or to navigate any lingering sensitivities arising from the December 2025 crisis. The deferral of legislative business means that pressing state matters and policy discussions will be put on hold, awaiting the establishment of a new schedule. The continued uncertainty surrounding the assembly's reconvening underscores the fluid nature of Perlis politics and the need for sustained observation of its unfolding developments. The situation highlights the intricate web of alliances and loyalties that define Malaysian state-level politics, where shifts in support can trigger significant constitutional and administrative responses. The extended period without a sitting assembly also raises questions about the efficiency of governance and the pace at which legislative action can be taken to address the needs of the state and its citizens. Further updates are anticipated as the political climate stabilizes and a new date for the State Assembly meeting is announced





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Perlis State Assembly Postponement Political Crisis Leadership Change

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