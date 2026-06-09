Perlis State Assembly Continues Normally Despite Pas-Bersatu Split, Speaker Says Awaiting Central Directive

Perlis State Assembly Speaker Russele Eizan says the legislature functions as usual following Pas's decision to end cooperation with Bersatu. State Pas youth chief Haziq Asyraf Dun expresses full support and readiness for new electoral pacts.

KANGAR: The Perlis State Legislative Assembly continues to operate as usual despite the recent split between the Malaysian Islamic Party ( Pas ) and the Malaysian United Indigenous Party ( Bersatu ).

Speaker of the Perlis State Assembly, Russele Eizan, stated that currently, they are awaiting further instructions from Pas central regarding the status of the state Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. I am waiting for further directions from Pas central, and the Perlis State Assembly continues to function normally, he told Utusan Malaysia here yesterday.

The Pas central meeting on Tuesday agreed to terminate political cooperation with Bersatu after reviewing the position and direction of the relationship based on current reports, studies, and evaluations. Pas President Abdul Hadi Awang said that Pas will explore a new political understanding and electoral cooperation for the unity of the ummah, including accepting the aspirations of academics, professionals, political leaders, and community activists to join the party.

Meanwhile, Beseri state assemblyman Haziq Asyraf Dun stated that they are also awaiting further instructions from Pas central before taking any action. The state Pas youth chief said they are fully prepared to act as facilitators in exploring a new form of political understanding (electoral pact). He believes this is important in facing the upcoming state elections and the 16th general election, ensuring a more genuine and comprehensive agenda for ummah unity can be achieved.

The state Pas youth wing expresses full and undivided support for the Pas central decision that determines the new direction of the party's political cooperation for the benefit and unity of the ummah, he said. He also urged all levels of youth leadership in every division and branch to be obedient and trustful of the Pas central decision.

Therefore, all levels of youth leadership in every division and branch in Perlis must always close ranks, strengthen the machinery, and focus energy on work to face current political challenges, he added. The decision by Pas to end its alliance with Bersatu marks a significant shift in Malaysia's political landscape, particularly for the PN coalition which had been a major force in Perlis.

Analysts suggest that this move could lead to a realignment of political forces ahead of the next general election, with Pas potentially seeking new partnerships to consolidate Malay-Muslim support. The Perlis state assembly currently has 15 seats, with Pas holding a majority in the PN government. The breakdown of the alliance may affect the stability of the state government, but the Speaker's assurance indicates that day-to-day legislative operations remain unaffected.

The Pas youth wing's stance of waiting for central directives reflects the party's disciplined structure, where grassroots leaders are expected to follow the national leadership's decisions. This development also raises questions about the future of PN in other states where Pas and Bersatu share power, such as Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu. Political observers note that Pas's decision is driven by a desire to strengthen its own position and explore broader cooperation with other Malay-based parties, including those from the opposition.

The state election in Perlis, which is due alongside the general election, will be a key test of this new political strategy. Haziq Asyraf's call for youth unity and preparedness underscores the party's focus on grassroots mobilization and electoral readiness. The coming months will likely see intense negotiations and strategic positioning as Pas seeks to forge new electoral pacts while maintaining its core support base.

The impact on the Perlis state government remains to be seen, but for now, the assembly continues its regular business





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