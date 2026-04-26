Perlis Regent Calls for Modernization of Agrifood Sector

The Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, urged for increased efforts to modernize the agrifood sector, emphasizing food security and socio-economic improvement for the asnaf group. The call was made during the Agrofest 2026 Tour in Bintong, where initiatives supporting local farmers were launched.

Kangar, Perlis – The Regent of Perlis , Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, has expressed his strong hope that relevant departments and agencies will continue to intensify efforts to strengthen the agrifood sector through modern, innovative, and high-impact approaches.

His Royal Highness emphasized the critical importance of these endeavors in ensuring food security and improving the socio-economic status of the people, particularly those from the asnaf (deserving) group. The Regent believes that the adoption of agricultural technology can significantly boost production yields and enhance farm management efficiency. Tuanku Syed Faizuddin made these remarks after gracing the Agrofest 2026 Tour in Bintong, at the A.B.

E fishing pond, where he led over 100 participants comprising staff from departments and agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Perlis. The event served as a platform to showcase advancements and discuss strategies for the future of the agrifood industry in the state. His Royal Highness also officiated the distribution of fish fry to three selected asnaf individuals, a proactive initiative designed to empower their livelihoods and provide sustainable income sources.

This gesture underscores the commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and fostering economic independence. The distribution of resources directly to those in need demonstrates a targeted approach to poverty alleviation and community development.

Furthermore, the Regent witnessed the handover of a cheque worth RM376,000 from the State Department of Agriculture to the Perlis Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs (MAIPs) through the MAIPs Asnaf Transformation Academy (ATAM). This financial contribution will be utilized for the implementation of the Modern Agricultural System Construction Project (Fertigation), benefiting ten carefully selected asnaf individuals. The Fertigation project aims to introduce modern farming techniques, specifically fertigation, to enhance agricultural productivity and improve the income of the participating asnaf.

His Royal Highness also participated in the release of catfish fry into the pond, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable aquaculture practices. He then toured the surrounding area, engaged in prawn fishing, and officially launched the Agrofest 2026 Tour program for this year’s edition. The launch signifies a dedication to promoting agricultural tourism and showcasing the potential of Perlis’s agrifood sector. The event is expected to attract significant attention and contribute to the economic growth of the region.

The Regent’s presence and active participation highlight the importance placed on the agrifood sector and its role in the overall development of Perlis. The overall atmosphere of the event was one of optimism and collaboration, with participants eager to explore new opportunities and contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the agrifood industry in Perlis.

The focus on innovation, technology, and community empowerment is expected to yield positive results in the years to come, ensuring food security and improving the livelihoods of the people of Perlis. The successful implementation of initiatives like the Fertigation project and the distribution of fish fry will serve as models for similar programs in other states, contributing to national food security goals.

The Agrofest 2026 Tour is a testament to the commitment of the Perlis state government and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to prioritize the agrifood sector and invest in its future





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Perlis Agrifood Food Security Asnaf Agriculture Technology Modern Farming Fertigation Agrofest 2026 Economic Development

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