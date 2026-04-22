Perlis Prioritizes Athlete Welfare Amidst Sukma 2026 Uncertainty

The Perlis state government assures continued support for its athletes and sports development programs, regardless of the decision regarding the postponement of the 2026 Sukma and Para Sukma Games in Selangor. Discussions are underway to prepare for potential changes to the event's schedule or location.

The Perlis state government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its athletes and ensuring the continued development of sports within the state, regardless of whether the 2026 Malaysia Games (Sukma) and Para Sukma are postponed or proceed as planned.

Wan Zikri Afhtar Ishak, Chairman of the State Youth and Sports Committee, revealed that a special meeting was held with the Perlis State Sports Council (MSN) to delve deeper into the implications of the Selangor 2026 Sukma and Para Sukma. The primary focus of this meeting was to formulate subsequent actions contingent upon a potential postponement or continuation of the sporting event.

He emphasized that the discussions served as proactive preparation for any potential alterations to the event's date or location. Wan Zikri underscored the state's readiness to adapt to any outcome, reiterating that athlete wellbeing and the sustained growth of sports programs will remain paramount. He acknowledged the unwavering dedication displayed by Perlis athletes, who continue their rigorous training with discipline and an unyielding competitive spirit.

He extended a heartfelt encouragement to all athletes to maintain their enthusiasm, remain focused, and persevere in their training regimens, urging them to preserve the champion mindset they have cultivated. The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, previously suggested postponing the Sukma Games scheduled for August, citing the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

His Majesty reasoned that hosting the biennial sporting event would entail significant financial expenditure during a period of economic uncertainty exacerbated by rising oil prices stemming from the conflict. This suggestion has prompted widespread discussion and consideration among participating states. The Perlis state government recognizes and respects any decision regarding the organization of the Selangor 2026 Sukma, taking into account the various factors that will be considered by the Selangor state government as the host.

Wan Zikri expressed hope for a mutually beneficial resolution that avoids disadvantaging any participating state. He believes a collaborative approach is essential to navigate the complexities surrounding the event's future. The potential postponement raises concerns about the impact on athlete preparation, training schedules, and the overall momentum of sports development initiatives across the nation.

The state of Perlis is committed to providing continued support to its athletes, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to excel, irrespective of the final decision regarding Sukma. The government is actively exploring contingency plans to mitigate any disruptions and maintain the progress made in fostering a thriving sporting environment. This includes potentially organizing alternative competitions and training programs to keep athletes engaged and competitive.

The focus remains on nurturing talent and building a strong foundation for future success in sports. The state government is also keen to work with the MSN and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and minimize any negative consequences for athletes and sports organizations. The ultimate goal is to safeguard the long-term interests of the sporting community and promote a culture of excellence and participation





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Sukma 2026 Perlis Sports Development Athlete Welfare Selangor Postponement Malaysia Games

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