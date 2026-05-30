Perlis Menteri Besar Faces Investigation Over Shooting of Aggressive Cow

Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah is facing an investigation over the shooting of an aggressive cow during a korban programme in Kuala Perlis.

Screenshots showing Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah holding a firearm and a downed cow in a field have been circulating on social media since May 28, 2026.

Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah holds a valid firearms licence for the shotgun used to shoot a sacrificial cow that had reportedly turned aggressive, police said, after a video of the incident sparked debate online. In a statement today, Kangar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said checks by the district police licensing division confirmed that the firearm was legally registered to Abu Bakar.

Police have nevertheless seized the shotgun and nine buckshot cartridges as part of an investigation into the incident, which took place during a korban programme in Kuala Perlis. The investigation was launched after police received a report from a member of the public at 4.51pm yesterday regarding a 38-second video circulating on social media showing the incident at Dataran Lok 9.

Based on his statement, the action of firing the shot was taken because the cow had become aggressive and was threatening workers and members of the public during the Kuala Perlis Prime Korban Programme. According to Abu Bakar's account, the shot was fired after the animal reportedly became aggressive and broke free from its restraints, posing a risk to workers and bystanders.

The case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960, which covers the discharge of firearms in public places. A conviction carries a maximum penalty of one year's imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both. Police take seriously any actions that could threaten public order, and firm action will be taken.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to assist investigations by contacting the investigating officer, Assistant Superintendent Tengku Mohd Farid Tengku Ibrahim, at 019-9939200 or 04-9082222, or by visiting the nearest police station. On Thursday, Abu Bakar defended his actions after footage of the shooting went viral, saying the decision was necessary to prevent the animal from injuring workers involved in the korban programme.

He said the shot was aimed at the cow's leg before the animal was subsequently slaughtered in accordance with normal procedures. Following the incident, Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin reportedly clarified that livestock which is permissible to eat but cannot be easily captured for slaughter may be shot or otherwise subdued beforehand to enable the slaughter to be carried out





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Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah Korban Programme Shooting Of Aggressive Cow Investigation

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