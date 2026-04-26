Perlis International Marathon 2026 Successfully Concludes with Royal Presence

The Perlis International Marathon (PIM) 2026 saw over 7,000 participants and was officiated by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail. The event is expected to boost the state’s economy and tourism sector.

The Perlis International Marathon (PIM) 2026 concluded with a vibrant atmosphere at the Tuanku Syed Putra Stadium in Kangar, Perlis, drawing over 7,000 participants from numerous countries.

This marked a significant return for the marathon, having been last held before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The closing ceremony and prize-giving were graced by the presence of His Royal Highness the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, adding prestige to the event.

Accompanying His Royal Highness were the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr. Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, and their children, Hajah Sharifah Khatreena Nuraniah Jamalullail and Hajah Sharifah Farah Adriana Jamalullail. The internationally-recognized running event, organized by the Perlis State Sports Council (MSN), successfully attracted not only running enthusiasts but also served as a valuable platform for athletes from around the globe to connect and compete.

The highlight of the ceremony saw Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin presenting awards to the winners of the elite 42-kilometer category, while Tuanku Syed Faizuddin officiated the prize-giving for the 21-kilometer category. The event’s success extends beyond the realm of sports, significantly impacting the economic development and tourism sector of Perlis. The influx of thousands of participants and visitors created a surge in demand for accommodation, including hotels and homestays, leading to increased occupancy rates.

Local businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), also benefited from the increased sales of local products, food, and souvenirs. This demonstrates the marathon’s ability to stimulate economic activity within the state. Wan Zikri Afhtar Ishak, Chairman of the State Youth and Sports Committee, emphasized the long-term potential of PIM. He stated that the marathon has the capacity to attract investment in sports tourism, including the development of sports facilities, infrastructure, and related services.

He further highlighted a key feature of PIM 2026 – its flat and runner-friendly course. This characteristic positions Perlis as one of the best locations in Malaysia for athletes aiming to achieve personal bests and potentially set new records. The event’s organizers are confident that PIM will continue to grow in stature, attracting even more participants and contributing to the overall prosperity of Perlis.

The successful revival of the marathon signals a positive step towards revitalizing the state’s tourism and sports industries, fostering a sense of community and promoting a healthy lifestyle. The meticulous planning and execution of PIM 2026 have set a strong foundation for future iterations, ensuring its continued success as a premier sporting event in the region.

The positive feedback from participants and the significant economic impact underscore the importance of investing in events like PIM to drive sustainable growth and development within Perlis. The marathon’s legacy will undoubtedly extend beyond the finish line, inspiring future generations of athletes and contributing to the vibrant cultural landscape of the state





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Perlis International Marathon PIM 2026 Marathon Sports Tourism Perlis Running Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Education Fair 2026 Attracts Families Seeking Academic OpportunitiesThe Star Education Fair 2026 in Johor Baru is attracting parents and students eager to explore various educational pathways. Families are utilizing the fair to gather information for students preparing for major national examinations like SPM and STPM, with interests ranging from engineering to pastry arts.

Read more »

17 contingents competing in Sepak Takraw Maksak Games 2026Kota Kinabalu: The Sepak Takraw Maksak Games 2026 officially kicked off with the participation of 17 contingents nationwide, involving more than 400 athletes an

Read more »

Da Nang to Host 2026 Pickleball World Cup – First in AsiaDa Nang, Vietnam has been selected to host the 2026 Pickleball World Cup, the first time the tournament will be held in Asia. The event is expected to draw 4,000 athletes from over 80 countries and boost the city’s tourism and sports economy.

Read more »

Azizulhasni Reaches Keirin Final at UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2026Malaysian cyclist Azizulhasni Awang has qualified for the final of the keirin event at the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships, setting up a highly anticipated showdown with Harrie Lavreysen.

Read more »

East Coast Craft Festival 2026 Targets RM3.2 Million in SalesThe East Coast Craft Festival 2026 in Kuantan, Pahang, aims to generate RM3.2 million in sales for 98 local artisans from Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan. The festival also highlights the Community Skill Development Project (PPKK) which empowers housewives, single mothers, and those in need with crafting and entrepreneurial skills.

Read more »

Sekinchan Paddy Field Festival 2026 Expected to Attract 15,000 TouristsThe Sekinchan Paddy Field Festival 2026 in Selangor aims to boost agro-tourism, attracting both local and international visitors with cultural activities, scenic views, and local cuisine. The festival is part of a larger strategy to strengthen Selangor’s economy and promote sustainable tourism.

Read more »