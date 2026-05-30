Perlis Inland Port to become new export gateway in ASEAN region

Perlis Inland Port (PIP) is set to become a new export gateway in the ASEAN region following the integrated logistics facility's ability to connect industrial areas in southern Thailand to the country's main port.

Perlis Inland Port (PIP) is set to become a new export gateway in the ASEAN region following the integrated logistics facility's ability to connect industrial areas in southern Thailand to the country's main port.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the facility has the potential to be a catalyst for economic development, particularly in this state and the northern peninsula. He said PIP was built to replace the function of the cargo terminal at Padang Besar Railway Station, which is almost at maximum capacity.

'This land port has a strategic location as it connects Malaysia with Thailand before opening up trade access to Asia and Central Asia. PIP is also a crucial link between Malaysia and Thailand and has the potential to become a major logistics hub in the region. We are confident that two-way trade between Malaysia and Thailand will continue to increase through this facility,' he said after attending the Zon Perdagangan Bebas Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin-PIP inauguration ceremony here today.

According to Anthony, the government also hopes that industrial areas in southern Thailand can take advantage of PIP's facilities as the main entry point for export activities to the international market. He said one of the key components of PIP is the construction of a spur line that connects the facility to the main track of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB).

'In addition, PIP is also equipped with a Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex that allows it to operate as a bonded area for cross-border trade,' he said. He said the project will also help to develop the country's logistics sector and align with the government's policy to encourage more use of rail for cargo transportation.

'It is expected to accelerate the transformation of the country's logistics system and become a new catalyst for economic growth in Perlis and Malaysia,' he said





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Perlis Inland Port ASEAN Region Export Gateway Integrated Logistics Facility Economic Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Perlis Chief Minister questioned after video shows him shooting cow during Aidiladha sacrificePerlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah faces police questioning after a viral video captured him firing a rifle at a cow during the Aidiladha ritual. The incident has sparked online criticism over the use of a firearm in the religious slaughter. Abu Bakar said the animal broke loose and became aggressive, prompting him to shoot it in the leg to prevent injury before it was slaughtered. Police have opened a preliminary investigation into the firearm, ammunition and circumstances of the incident.

Read more »

Perlis Inland Port set to boost Malaysia-Thailand trade and regional connectivity, says LokePADANG BESAR, May 30 — The government is confident that the development of the Perlis Inland Port (PIP) will contribute significantly towards achieving the Malaysia-Thailand...

Read more »

Perlis Inland Port to contribute to US$30bil Malaysia-Thailand trade targetJAKARTA: Police suspect that a family of four, who were found dead inside their camping tent in Temanggung regency, Central Java, succumbed to food poisoning after detectives found several food samples belonging to the victims at the location.

Read more »

Raja of Perlis launches Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Free Trade Zone-Perlis Inland PortPADANG BESAR, May 30 — The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, today graced and officiated the launch of the Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Free Trade Zone-Perlis Inland...

Read more »