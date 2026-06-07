Perlis Discovers 83 New Caves in Nakawan Range, Six Marked for Ecotourism Potential

The Perlis Forestry Department has identified 83 previously unexplored caves following a 21-day inventory along the Nakawan Range. Six caves show promise as ecotourism attractions, pending detailed safety and feasibility assessments. The department will classify caves based on fossil, archaeological, biodiversity, and tourism values to develop a comprehensive master plan for potential public access.

The Perlis Forestry Department has completed an extensive 21-day inventory survey along the Nakawan Range , leading to the discovery of 83 previously undocumented caves. This significant finding emerged from a dedicated documentation initiative aimed at cataloging the region's natural assets.

Perlis Forestry Director Ag Shaffie Ag Ahmadni highlighted that six of these caves stand out for their remarkable beauty and uniqueness, showing promising potential as new ecotourism attractions. However, he emphasized that further thorough assessments and evaluations are essential before any can be considered for public access. Among the discoveries, one cave features a pool that could be suitable for cave-diving activities, prompting plans for additional feasibility studies.

Ag Shaffie addressed reporters following the closing ceremony of the Nakawan rainforest festival, held in conjunction with this year's state-level International Forests Day celebration. He underscored a cautious and methodical approach, stating, "Just because a cave is beautiful does not guarantee that it can be opened as a tourist destination - we must evaluate both its potential and its risks. If a cave is attractive but presents a high risk of accidents, then it would not be suitable.

" This reflects a strong commitment to balancing tourism development with visitor safety and conservation priorities. Moving forward, the forestry department will develop a comprehensive master plan for the caves along the Nakawan Range. These caves will be classified based on multiple criteria: fossil value, archaeological artifacts, biodiversity, and tourism potential. The planning process aims to determine which caves are most suitable for public access, establish realistic timelines for opening, and outline necessary improvements to access routes and related facilities.

As Ag Shaffie noted, "It is a very complex planning process.

" Currently, Perlis has only two established ecotourism cave destinations: Gua Kelam and Gua Wang Burma. The department's careful evaluation seeks to responsibly expand this offerings while preserving the ecological and cultural integrity of these natural sites





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Perlis Nakawan Range Cave Discovery Ecotourism Forestry Department Cave Diving Tourism Planning Ag Shaffie International Forests Day Gua Kelam Gua Wang Burma Biodiversity Archaeology Fossils

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