Perlis Assemblyman Proposes Immediate License Revocation for Businesses Allowing Drunk Patrons to Drive

Perlis assemblyman Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak has proposed that businesses allowing intoxicated patrons to drive should face immediate license revocation. The state legislative assembly passed his motion, which calls for stricter licensing conditions and tougher penalties for driving under the influence (DUI).

In a significant move to curb drunk driving , Perlis assemblyman Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Bersatu - Tanjung Tulang) proposed that businesses allowing intoxicated patrons to drive should face immediate license revocation .

The state legislative assembly unanimously passed his motion, which calls for stricter licensing conditions and tougher penalties for driving under the influence (DUI). Wan Zikri emphasized the need for greater cooperation between state and federal agencies to strengthen preventive measures and punishment against drunk drivers. He also urged the Transport Ministry to review existing laws and impose harsher penalties, particularly for DUI offenders involved in fatal accidents.

Additionally, he called for targeted enforcement operations in high-risk areas during weekends and festive periods





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Drunk Driving License Revocation DUI Penalties Perlis Assembly Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak

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