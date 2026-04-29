Perlis Amanah Youth Chief Resigns from Party and All Positions

Dr. Ahmad Fadhzil Mohamad, the Youth Chief of Amanah in Perlis, has announced his resignation from the party, citing a growing divergence between his principles and the party's current direction. He also relinquishes all his positions within Amanah and Pakatan Harapan.

Kangar – Dr. Ahmad Fadhzil Mohamad, the Youth Chief of the Amanah National Party ( Amanah ) in Perlis , has announced his departure from the party. This decision extends to relinquishing all positions he currently holds, including the National Youth Health Bureau Chief of Amanah , the Kangar Amanah Youth Chief, and the State Youth Chief of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Dr. Ahmad Fadhzil explained that this significant step was taken after a prolonged period of careful and in-depth consideration, particularly concerning his role as a young leader and the direction he envisions for his political endeavors. Throughout his time with Amanah, he dedicated himself to contributing to the party’s growth, strengthening the voice of young people, and engaging with the community through various initiatives, especially in the areas of public health and welfare.

However, Dr. Ahmad Fadhzil stated that he has observed a growing divergence between the principles he upholds and the current approaches and priorities within the evolving political landscape. He felt that this gap was becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile with his core beliefs and aspirations.

Consequently, he has decided to resign from all his positions and his party membership to create space for other leaders to pursue their agenda. This also allows him to focus his full attention on efforts that are more directly connected to the community and aligned with his principles of struggle. He expressed his gratitude to the entire leadership, fellow fighters, and party members at all levels for the trust, support, and cooperation they have shown him throughout his journey.

He humbly requested forgiveness for any mistakes or shortcomings during his tenure and wished Amanah continued success in championing the aspirations of the people and achieving its desired goals. His departure marks a notable shift within the Perlis Amanah leadership structure and raises questions about the future direction of youth engagement within the party.

The immediate consequence of Dr. Ahmad Fadhzil’s resignation is the temporary assumption of the State PH Youth Chief position by his deputy, Azzin Izzad Bahanudin, who also serves as the State Chief of the Youth Wing of Justice (AMK). Azzin Izzad indicated that he will hold the position temporarily, pending further instructions from the central leadership of the Youth Wing of Harapan regarding the next steps.

He affirmed the commitment of the youth wing to continue operating as a supportive force within the PH coalition, playing a constructive role in scrutinizing and balancing the state government’s administration. He extended the highest appreciation and gratitude to Ahmad Fadhzil for his dedication, commitment, and hard work during his leadership of the Harapan Youth Wing in Perlis.

The transition is expected to be smooth, with Azzin Izzad promising continuity in the youth wing’s activities and a continued focus on representing the interests of young people in Perlis. This development underscores the dynamic nature of political alliances and the ongoing process of leadership succession within Malaysian political parties.

The future direction of Dr. Ahmad Fadhzil’s political involvement remains to be seen, but his decision reflects a broader trend of individuals reassessing their positions within established political structures and seeking alternative avenues for contributing to society. The impact of his departure on Amanah’s youth outreach and overall political strategy in Perlis will be closely watched in the coming months





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Amanah Perlis Resignation Pakatan Harapan Youth Leadership Political Shift

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