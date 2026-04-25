PERKESO Urges Platform Providers to Comply with Gig Workers Act

The Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) is calling on platform providers to quickly integrate their systems and submit worker details to comply with the Gig Workers Act 2025, as current onboarding covers only 2% of Malaysia’s 1.2 million gig workers. PERKESO emphasizes this is crucial for social protection and warns of stricter enforcement if requirements aren’t met.

Kuala Lumpur – The Social Security Organisation of Malaysia ( PERKESO ) has issued a strong call to action for platform providers operating within the gig economy to swiftly integrate their systems and submit comprehensive worker details, ensuring full compliance with the newly enacted Gig Workers Act 2025 (Act 872).

This directive, released on Saturday, April 25th, underscores the urgency of extending social security coverage to the rapidly growing segment of Malaysia’s workforce engaged in gig work. Currently, the onboarding process has only reached approximately two percent of the estimated 1.2 million gig workers nationwide, a figure PERKESO deems significantly low given the complete readiness of its digital infrastructure to handle the influx of data and registrations.

The organisation emphasizes that adherence to the Act is not simply a matter of ticking a regulatory box, but a fundamental necessity for establishing a robust and reliable social safety net for this vulnerable workforce. Gig workers, by the very nature of their employment, face a constant stream of occupational hazards and uncertainties. A delay in seamless system integration and data submission could have severe consequences, potentially disrupting income continuity for gig workers involved in work-related incidents, accidents, or illnesses.

This could leave individuals and their families without crucial financial support during times of need, undermining the intended benefits of the Act. PERKESO has taken note of the concerns voiced by the Malaysian E-hailing Coalition (GEM) regarding the practicalities of complying with the new legislation. While acknowledging these challenges, the organisation remains firm in its commitment to ensuring comprehensive social security protection for all gig workers.

PERKESO has indicated its willingness to implement more stringent enforcement measures should platform providers continue to lag in meeting the stipulated requirements. This signals a clear message that compliance is non-negotiable and that the welfare of gig workers is a top priority. The organisation’s stance reflects a broader understanding that the sustainability of the gig economy itself is inextricably linked to the well-being and security of its workforce.

A system that fails to protect its workers is ultimately unsustainable, potentially leading to decreased participation, reduced productivity, and a negative impact on the overall economy. PERKESO is actively working to facilitate a smooth transition for platform providers, offering guidance and support to navigate the new requirements.

However, the ultimate responsibility for ensuring compliance rests with the platforms themselves. They are expected to proactively adapt their systems and processes to align with the Act’s provisions, demonstrating a commitment to responsible business practices and worker welfare.

PERKESO further reinforced that providing social security protection to gig workers is not merely a legal obligation imposed by the Gig Workers Act 2025, but a moral and ethical responsibility to safeguard the livelihoods of individuals who significantly contribute to the nation’s economic growth. The organisation views this as an investment in human capital, recognizing that a secure and protected workforce is a more productive and engaged workforce.

This proactive approach aligns with Malaysia’s broader national agenda of inclusive growth and social justice. By extending social security coverage to gig workers, PERKESO aims to reduce income inequality, promote economic stability, and foster a more equitable society. The organisation is committed to continuous monitoring and evaluation of the Act’s implementation, making adjustments as needed to ensure its effectiveness and relevance.

This includes ongoing dialogue with platform providers, gig workers, and other stakeholders to address emerging challenges and refine best practices. PERKESO’s ultimate goal is to create a gig economy that is both dynamic and sustainable, offering opportunities for economic advancement while simultaneously protecting the rights and well-being of its workers. The organisation believes that through collaborative efforts and a shared commitment to social responsibility, Malaysia can establish a model gig economy that serves as a benchmark for other nations





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