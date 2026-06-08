PERKESO uncovers fraudulent Daya Kerjaya claims using AI-driven monitoring system leading to arrests

The Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) has successfully identified and exposed fraudulent claims under the Daya Kerjaya incentive programme through its AI-powered internal monitoring system, resulting in multiple arrests in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). The initiative, part of ongoing operations like Ops Tunjang, highlights PERKESO's commitment to protecting social security funds through advanced technology and strict enforcement.

KUALA LUMPUR: Fraud ulent claims under the Daya Kerjaya programme incentive were successfully uncovered through continuous internal controls implemented by the Social Security Organisation ( PERKESO ) since late 2024, leading to a series of arrests.

PERKESO group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the discovery proves the effectiveness of the artificial intelligence (AI) driven internal monitoring system under its Anti-Fraud, Ethics and Integrity (AFEI) division in identifying irregularities or anomalies for further scrutiny.

"Every irregularity will be followed up with immediate action by a special task force that conducts field intelligence to verify whether the claim is legitimate or contains elements of fraud. Since late 2024, PERKESO's AFEI has been gathering evidence before submitting information to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for enforcement and arrests," he said in a statement today.

He added that PERKESO's internal controls and cooperation with MACC have led to the exposure of fraudulent activities under the Daya Kerjaya 1.0 and 2.0 schemes to date. Mohammed Azman said the close cooperation between PERKESO and the MACC continues under Ops Tunjang, which has led to the exposure of white-collar criminal fraud activities, including those involving medical practitioners.

In this regard, he said PERKESO would continue to strengthen its internal controls to combat fraudulent activities that seek to misappropriate social security funds meant for those in need, particularly contributors and their dependents.

"PERKESO does not compromise on any cases of fraud. Through the technology available within AFEI, every claim will be subject to strict monitoring. We wish to emphasise to all parties, both internal and external, that PERKESO will continue to work with the authorities and take firm action to combat fraud, misappropriation and manipulation of claims," he said





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PERKESO Daya Kerjaya Fraud AI MACC Ops Tunjang Social Security Misappropriation

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