Perikatan to Contest All 28 State Seats in Melaka State Election

Perikatan has confirmed it will contest all 28 state seats in the Melaka state election, which is expected to be held soon. The party's machinery at all levels is being strengthened, with Bersatu division chiefs instructed to submit names of prospective candidates for consideration.

MELAKA: Perikatan has confirmed it will contest all 28 state seats in the Melaka state election, which is expected to be held soon. Perikatan deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the seat distribution would be finalised through negotiations with component parties to ensure the best strategy is in place to secure victory.

He said Perikatan was ready to face the election, with its machinery at all levels being strengthened, while Bersatu division chiefs had been instructed to submit names of prospective candidates for consideration. He said candidates would be selected based on several criteria, including good character, integrity, a proven track record, experience and close rapport with the local community.

Anyone may offer to contest, but we want candidates with good character, a strong work ethic, experience and close ties with the people, Muhyiddin added at the launch of the Melaka Bersatu election machinery in Klebang Saturday night. Muhyiddin added that Perikatan would continue discussions with other parties interested in working together ahead of the Melaka state election, with any seat distribution to be decided through joint negotiations.

The Melaka state election is a crucial test for Perikatan, with the party seeking to regain its footing in the state after losing power in the 2021 Melaka state election. Perikatan had won 21 seats in the 2018 Melaka state election, but it lost power in the 2021 election when it was defeated by the Pakatan Harapan coalition. The party had then formed a government in the state with the help of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.

However, it lost power again in the 2021 election, and it is now seeking to regain its footing in the state. The Melaka state election is expected to be held soon, with Perikatan confirming it will contest all 28 state seats. The party's machinery at all levels is being strengthened, with Bersatu division chiefs instructed to submit names of prospective candidates for consideration.

Candidates will be selected based on several criteria, including good character, integrity, a proven track record, experience and close rapport with the local community. Perikatan is also continuing discussions with other parties interested in working together ahead of the Melaka state election, with any seat distribution to be decided through joint negotiations





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Perikatan Melaka State Election Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin Bersatu

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