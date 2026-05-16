Perikatan Nasional (PN) announces prestigious appointments for upcoming state elections

The Pakatan Nasional (PN) coalition today unveiled its nationwide appointments to secure their candidates' victory in the upcoming elections. Prominent leaders from the coalition were appointed as the head of various states, including Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Perak), Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Selangor), and Datuk Dr. Mohd Radzi Md. Jidin (Melaka and Wilayah Persekutuan). Governor of Pahang Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man followed by Datuk Ahmad Yakob for Kelantan, Datuk Dr. Danial Razak for Terengganu, and Datuk Dr. Jahabuddin Ahmad for Johor are also part of the successful candidates. Dr. Aliakbar Gulasan (Sabah) and Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian (Sarawak) are designated to run Sabah and Sarawak, respectively.
PERIKATAN NASIONAL (PN)HARI EKSPOUS PELINTASAN BEREBAHAHPERSEKUTUAN NEGI, INTESOPUNANG RIAU,TIARA WANITA,PAHANGDAN SELOROHAN NEGI-NEGI ISTIGAAN IALAH BERKASMENGENAI DAN TELAH DICERAKANAN PENDERWASAN NEGI-NEGI KEPENGERUSAN PEMULAUAN JATIDIHAN politikARAI UMUM (PRU) AKHIR TINGGAL.
- UTUSAN/SYAKIR RADINKUALA LUMPUR:MKDILELANGKANKE DALAM PELINTASAN BIMBING NEGI MASIHAN TOGALANPIPANG DIRI KEPDP DAN STRATEGI ALIH BAMENAGHARA, PERHUTAN Pakatan Nasional (PN) Pengerusi Nasional (PNP) Pelantikan Negeri-Negeri Pilihan Raya Umum (PRU) Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources. Two more Malaysian haj pilgrims die in Makkah, increasing death toll to five for 2026 seasonLETTER FROM Datuk Dr Ahmad Husaini Abdul Rahman, chief administrator, Parliament of Malaysia Have action movies lost their allure at the box office?LETTER FROM Datuk Dr Ahmad Husaini Abdul Rahman, chief administrator, Parliament of Malaysia Gobind: Concerns on development of data centres must be acknowledgedLETTER FROM Datuk Dr Ahmad Husaini Abdul Rahman, chief administrator, Parliament of Malaysia Four Chinese nationals arrested in Kuala Perlis for suspected housebreakingLETTER FROM Datuk Dr Ahmad Husaini Abdul Rahman, chief administrator, Parliament of Malaysia
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Pakatan Nasional (PN) Pengerusi Nasional (PNP) Pelantikan Negeri-Negeri Pilihan Raya Umum (PRU)
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Two more Malaysian haj pilgrims die in Makkah, increasing death toll to five for 2026 seasonLETTER FROM Datuk Dr Ahmad Husaini Abdul Rahman, chief administrator, Parliament of Malaysia
Have action movies lost their allure at the box office?LETTER FROM Datuk Dr Ahmad Husaini Abdul Rahman, chief administrator, Parliament of Malaysia
Gobind: Concerns on development of data centres must be acknowledgedLETTER FROM Datuk Dr Ahmad Husaini Abdul Rahman, chief administrator, Parliament of Malaysia
Four Chinese nationals arrested in Kuala Perlis for suspected housebreakingLETTER FROM Datuk Dr Ahmad Husaini Abdul Rahman, chief administrator, Parliament of Malaysia