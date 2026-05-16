Perikatan Nasional (PN) announces prestigious appointments for upcoming state elections

The Pakatan Nasional (PN) coalition today unveiled its nationwide appointments to secure their candidates' victory in the upcoming elections. Prominent leaders from the coalition were appointed as the head of various states, including Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Perak), Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Selangor), and Datuk Dr. Mohd Radzi Md. Jidin (Melaka and Wilayah Persekutuan). Governor of Pahang Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man followed by Datuk Ahmad Yakob for Kelantan, Datuk Dr. Danial Razak for Terengganu, and Datuk Dr. Jahabuddin Ahmad for Johor are also part of the successful candidates. Dr. Aliakbar Gulasan (Sabah) and Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian (Sarawak) are designated to run Sabah and Sarawak, respectively.

PERIKATAN NASIONAL (PN)HARI EKSPOUS PELINTASAN BEREBAHAHPERSEKUTUAN NEGI, INTESOPUNANG RIAU,TIARA WANITA,PAHANGDAN SELOROHAN NEGI-NEGI ISTIGAAN IALAH BERKASMENGENAI DAN TELAH DICERAKANAN PENDERWASAN NEGI-NEGI KEPENGERUSAN PEMULAUAN JATIDIHAN politikARAI UMUM (PRU) AKHIR TINGGAL.